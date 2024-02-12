9 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight NFL championship — their third in five seasons — with a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
- “The people who say that Travis Kelce can’t block should see the way he just laid out Andy Reid.”
- “Hmm... maybe whichever team plays the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX will find a defense for ‘Corndog.’”
- “CBS didn’t show the streaker on camera — but c’mon! We all know it was Jason Kelce.”
- “Give Brock Purdy credit! Aside from Patrick Mahomes and Jauan Jennings, he was the best quarterback out there.”
- “We all knew this game would come down to which team could jog from the sidelines without tearing an Achilles.”
- “I think we might be watching the first Assistant Coach to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
- “Oh, no! Here comes Joe Montana to tell me the John Candy story for the 100th time!”
- “I want to go back to September and tell the New York Jets’ fans, ‘Mecole Hardman will catch the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII!’”
- “Tell Kyle Shanahan that I haven’t seen a coin flip that disastrous since ‘No Country for Old Men.’”
