9 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

You won’t believe what we heard inside Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII.

By Tom Ruprecht
/ new
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight NFL championship — their third in five seasons — with a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

  1. “The people who say that Travis Kelce can’t block should see the way he just laid out Andy Reid.”
  2. “Hmm... maybe whichever team plays the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX will find a defense for ‘Corndog.’”
  3. “CBS didn’t show the streaker on camera — but c’mon! We all know it was Jason Kelce.”
  4. “Give Brock Purdy credit! Aside from Patrick Mahomes and Jauan Jennings, he was the best quarterback out there.”
  5. “We all knew this game would come down to which team could jog from the sidelines without tearing an Achilles.”
  6. “I think we might be watching the first Assistant Coach to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
  7. “Oh, no! Here comes Joe Montana to tell me the John Candy story for the 100th time!”
  8. “I want to go back to September and tell the New York Jets’ fans, ‘Mecole Hardman will catch the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII!’”
  9. “Tell Kyle Shanahan that I haven’t seen a coin flip that disastrous since ‘No Country for Old Men.’”

