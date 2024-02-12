Andy Reid finally says whether he’ll be back for 2024’s three-peat run

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs finished off the most difficult postseason run ever recorded by the DVOA metric, capping it off with a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Some media members have been wondering: if the Chiefs emerged victorious in Sunday’s game, would their 65-year-old head coach Andy Reid use the occasion to ride off into the sunset?

When Kansas City chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was asked about it immediately following the game, he said that he fully expected Reid to return in 2024.

So during Reid’s Monday morning press conference in Las Vegas, ESPN’s Adam Teicher asked the question point-blank: would he be back next season?

“Yep,” replied the three-time Super Bowl winner.

Asked to explain why he yet isn’t ready to call it a career, Reid didn’t have a complex answer.

”Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it,” he said. “I’m still kind of in the game and what went on there. So I really haven’t thought, ‘Why?’ or ‘What?” or anything else.”

Since head coaches Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll have both recently been released by the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks respectively, Reid is now the league’s oldest active head coach. So now, Reid figures it’s his turn to be asked.

“They asked those old guys the question,” he noted, “but I’m the old guy now — so I guess I’m gonna be asked that. [But] I really haven’t gone there; I haven’t really thought about it.”

So there you have it, Chiefs Kingdom. Reid will be at the helm for Kansas City’s effort to become the first team of the Super Bowl era to win three straight Super Bowls.