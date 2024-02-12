Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade information guide

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions, which means they will be celebrated with a parade through downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14.

The basics

The caravan will start at 11 a.m. Arrowhead Time from at 6th Street and Grand Blvd, heading south on Grand Blvd, west on Pershing Road, north on Main and finishing at Union Station. It should last approximately an hour and a half — and will be followed by a rally at Union Station expected to begin around 12:45 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

How to watch

KSHB 41 (NBC) is the official broadcast partner for the parade. The celebration will air live on KSHB 41 and stream on KSHB.com. Coverage will begin at 4:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Getting to the parade

STREETCAR: Streetcar service will start at its regularly scheduled time of 6 a.m. and will operate with 10-12 minute frequencies until approximately 10:30 a.m. At that time, streetcar service will be temporarily suspended until the end of the parade. Streetcar service will resume once the tracks are clear between 20th Street and Pershing Road. Streetcar passenger service will be available at all streetcar stops except Union Station. Starting Wednesday morning, riders and parade goers must exit the KC Streetcar at the Crossroads southbound stop. Northbound travelers may board the KC Streetcar at the Crossroads northbound stop. The Union Station streetcar stop will close to passengers at the end of regular service Tuesday, February 13.

KCATA PARK & RIDE LOCATIONS: Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — and then again from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Riders will need to return to the drop-off location for their specific shuttle. Please account for possible wait times at park and ride locations. Be prepared for a 45 minute wait at popular locations. Here are the locations where passengers may board the shuttle.

Former K-Mart at Chouteau and Vivion (map) 2835 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia

at Chouteau and Vivion (map) 2835 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: HyVee Arena / West Bottoms (map) 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 18th & Troost

(map) 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Swope Park/Zoo (map) 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

(map) 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132 Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Oak Park Mall (map) 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Avenida Cesar E Chavez & Southwest Boulevard

(map) 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location) Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 47th Street State Transit Center (map) 849 N 47th St, Kansas City, KS 66102 Buses will drop off and pick-up at Hy-Vee Arena, where passengers will make a transfer to Ride KC buses heading to 18th and Troost

SCOOT & BIKE: There are two micro-mobility partners in Kansas City that provide an alternative way to navigate around town during parade festivities: RideKCBike and Bird. Please keep in mind: Scooters and bikes will not be permitted to ride in road closure areas. Please be mindful of pedestrians — and do not ride on sidewalks.

PARKING: There will be parking restrictions along and around the parade route. These restrictions go into effect at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 13, and extend into the evening on Wednesday, February 14. Cars parked in temporary no-parking zones will be relocated at owner’s expense. Cars parked on the interstate will be relocated at owner’s expense. If your vehicle has been relocated, you may call (816) 513-0688 for the location. Most lots around the parade site will be charging for parking, including the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Union Station and Crown Center. Please check those organizations’ websites for more details.

For the most updated information on transit, public safety, and other news relating to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, please sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “KCPARADE” to 888-777

Looking for something else? Check out the official information page here.