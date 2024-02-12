Clark Hunt says he expects Andy Reid back for a 2024 three-peat attempt

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs completed an improbable postseason run that ended with their second straight NFL championship: their 25-22 upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.

As it often happened during the runup to the game, there were questions about whether 65-year-old head coach Andy Reid would consider retiring after his third Super Bowl win. ESPN’s James Palmer asked Kansas City chairman and CEO Clark Hunt how he might try to convince Reid to stay with the Chiefs.

“My pitch to him is Patrick’s under contract for another eight years,” Hunt said with a laugh. “I know Andy loves what he’s doing. We certainly appreciate him as a family. Our organization is what it is because of Andy — and he’s got a special relationship with everybody in it. I’m expecting him to be back next year — and we’ll be going for the three-peat.”

Asked about it after the game, Reid himself said he’d “never had time to think about” whether he’d return in 2024.

And then he did what he often does when he’s asked a question about retiring: he deflected it with a joke. This time, it was about two former head coaches: Bill Belichick of New England Patriots and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

“I mean, I get asked that,” said Reid. “So I’m not a Belichick [or a] Pete — because now I get asked all those questions.”