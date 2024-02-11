Andy Reid downplays heated moment with Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII — but throughout the game, it did not always seem as though the Chiefs would emerge victorious.

In the play immediately following a 52-yard pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman that got the Chiefs inside the 10-yard line, running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball away. In the moments that followed, CBS cameras caught tight end Travis Kelce appearing to push head coach Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

After the game, Reid downplayed the incident.

“He caught me off balance, I wasn’t watching. Cheap shot, but that’s all right,” chuckled Reid. “He did good. He was really coming over to go, ‘Just put me in. I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So that’s really what it was. But I love that. It’s not the first time — so listen, I appreciate him.”

Reid explained that as a father, he understands that sometimes, players can get emotional. But again, he had no problem with Kelce’s fire.

“The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win,” said Reid. “It’s not a selfish thing. That’s not what it is, and I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him. And we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

In his post-game media session, Kelce called Reid the greatest coach the NFL has ever seen.

“He’s unbelievable,” said Kelce, “and not only dialing up plays and having everybody prepared. He’s one of the best leaders of men that I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s helped me a lot with that... with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion.

“I owe my entire career to that guy — and being able to control how I emotional I get.

“I just love him, man.”