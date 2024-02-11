AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The 2023 NFL Championship did not disappoint with the heart and desire to win. Travis Kelce was fired up and his emotions took over as Kelce bumped into head coach Andy Reid — at a point in the game in which social media blew the bump out of proportion.

I think the Kelce/Reid thing is getting blown out of proportion. Travis’s intent was to get his frustration out and give Coach a nudge. He’s just a strong SOB and caught Coach unaware and made him stumble. He was going for the same nudge to Coach that he gets from him. That’s all — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 12, 2024

The Firey Kelce incident was after a fumble from Isiah Pacheco.

At another moment, L’Jarius Sneed picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty. On the same drive, the 49ers scored a touchdown on a lateral/pass play from Brock Purdy to Jauan Jennings to Christian McCaffrey.

Coming out of halftime the game still did not favor the Chiefs. Mahomes’ toss to Pacheco resulted in a fumble. A few plays later, Mahomes threw an interception. Luckily the Chiefs defense forced the 49ers to punt.

On Kansas City’s next drive, the team could not pick up the first down even though Kelce and Pacheco were close to securing the down. Chiefs also burned an untimely timeout.

The Chiefs’ defense continued to bail out the offensive blunders — and after a mistake on the 49ers’ special teams the Chiefs took the lead late in the third quarter.

WE HAVE THE LEAD.



WE REPEAT, WE HAVE THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZCATsbTTk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Kansas City’s most reliable player was placekicker Harrison Butker, who scored the longest field goal in Super Bowl history with a 57-yarder. Earlier in the night, 49ers’ kicker Jake Moody broke the previous record with a 55-yarder.

Harrison Butker sets a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard FG, previously set by Jake Moody earlier this game.



: #SBLVIII on CBS

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/lRnIDUEOS5 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Head to our YouTube channel to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts on the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.