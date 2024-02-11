Chiefs-49ers inactives: Jerick McKinnon will play; Kadarius Toney out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Wide receiver Kardarius Toney will miss the game — but running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) will be available to play.

In Friday’s final injury report, left guard Joe Thuney was declared out with a pectoral injury. Tackle Prince Tega Wanongho (quad) was also listed as out. But because Thuney was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list (and Wanogho wasn’t activated from IR), neither is listed as inactive for the game.

McKinnon — who was listed as questionable on Friday (while still on the Reserve/Injured list) was activated to the roster on Saturday, making him eligible to play. Now he will be available to play after undergoing core muscle surgery on January 2 — just over five weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Toney — who appeared on the team’s injury report for every one of the team’s 2023 games (and was made inactive in seven of those 21 matchups) — is a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl. Wideout Justyn Ross is also a healthy scratch for the first time this season. But wideout Skyy Moore — activated to the roster from IR earlier this week — will be available to play.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the active roster. He has now been elevated in every one of the team’s four postseason games. He is active for the contest.

The 49ers have also released their list of inactives.

Just one of San Francisco’s players was given an injury designation for this game: defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) was shown as questionable. The team did not, however, activate him to the roster — so he doesn’t appear on the inactive list for the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, San Francisco elevated defensive tackles Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill for the matchup. Both are inactive.