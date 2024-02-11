The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions - again! Stock up on your 2024 gear here

Against all odds, it’s happened yet again! The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the fourth time after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. It came down to the wire in overtime on Sunday evening as the Chiefs won 25-23 in what turned out to be a nail biter of a game.

While we know that you still have all your Super Bowl merchandise from last year’s win, now it is time to stock up on the Super Bowl LVIII collection to show that you’re a true fan of Chiefs Nation. This epic victory in Sin City in front of the world — and Taylor Swift — deserves to be immortalized.

All the new gear can be found on the Fanatics website, and we’ve listed some of our favorites below.

Fanatics Men’s Chiefs Super Bowl champions tee-shirt $40 The 2024 Chiefs’ championship shirt from Nike has a Vegas-style logo wrapping around the “Super Bowl” lettering so that there’s no confusion on where the game was played. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Men’s Chiefs Super Bowl champions locker room hat $36 The first prize the players receive after winning the Super Bowl is a commemorative cap, and you can pick up the same New Era headwear here. $36 at Fanatics

Fanatics Women’s Chiefs Super Bowl champions tee-shirt $40 The women’s Super Bowl tee-shirt from Nike is the perfect for female Chiefs fans, or as a Valentine’s gift for that special person in your life. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Men’s Chiefs Super Bowl champions long-sleeved tee-shirt $50

$0 The long-sleeved version of the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl tee-shirts adds an extra arsenal to your wardrobe this winter. Fanatics

Fanatics Men’s Chiefs Super Bowl champions hoodie $85 The men’s Super Bowl championship hoodie will keep you cozy until spring arrives, and makes a great base layer for game outfits next season. $85 at Fanatics