Chiefs-49ers: Score tied at 0-0 at end of first quarter

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs have played their way into Super Bowl LVIII — where they now face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the 2023 NFL Championship. With a victory, Kansas City will win its third Super Bowl in five seasons, which will finally elevate head coach Andy Reid’s recent success into a genuine NFL dynasty.

First quarter

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss. As usual, Kansas City deferred the decision to the second half, giving the 49ers possession to begin Super Bowl LVIII. The first drive started at the 25-yard line after a touchback.

San Francisco went right at the Chiefs’ defense, using strong runs and quick passes to get deep into Kansas City territory. From the 29-yard line, a handoff to running back Christian McCaffrey ended in a fumble, recovered by defensive end George Karlaftis. Linebacker Leo Chenal appeared to rip the ball loose, with the help of defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Looking to take advantage of the turnover, the Chiefs’ offense ran into an energized 49ers’ defense. Two blown up plays started the drive, and the third and long ended in a completion short of the sticks. The offensive line lost the battle at the line of scrimmage to begin this game.

The 49ers took the ball back and picked back up the first-drive’s momentum, gaining 18 yards on a play-action completion. However, Karlaftis and linebacker Nick Bolton blew up the following first down play. That was followed by a holding penalty on left tackle Trent Williams, dooming San Francisco’s drive from going anywhere from there.

From their own 11-yard line, the Chiefs’ offense popped with a 10-yard run by running back Isiah Pacheco. However, the following play was a sack allowed by left tackle Donovan Smith, which set back the possession. On third down, a scrambling Mahomes couldn’t find room, and Kansas City was forced to punt.

The 49ers’ offense continued the impressive rhtyhm, leaning on big passes by quarterback Brock Purdy. He completed one corner route over cornerback Joshua Williams, then laced a throw over the middle to get deep into Kansas City territory. However, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah blew up a run play soon after, putting the 49ers in third and long as the first quarter ended.

Special Teams

Punter Tommy Townsend has two punts through the first quarter; the second was downed at the 17-yard line of San Francisco.

Punt returner Richie James gained five yards on his sole return through the first quarter.

Cornerback Joshua Williams made a strong, open-field tackle on the punt returner in the first quarter.