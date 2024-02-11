Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers, start time, TV schedule, odds and more

The Game

On Sunday, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s championship game: Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Two weeks ago, Kansas City earned the right to represent its conference with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. That same day, San Francisco punched its ticket to Las Vegas with a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

The Chiefs come into the game as the defending NFL champions after collecting a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII a year ago. This is Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons. The first followed the 2019 season, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. This is San Francisco’s first Super Bowl appearance since then — although the team made it to the conference championship game in both 2021 and 2022.

Stiil, this will be the 49ers’ eighth Super Bowl appearance — and with a win, they will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with six. But San Francisco hasn’t won an NFL championship since 1994 season.

After winning their eighth straight AFC West title in 2023, the Chiefs faced a hard road in the postseason. In the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted, the AFC’s No. 3 seed opened the playoffs with a Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins — and then went on the road to collect upset victories against the AFC’s second and first seeds. In contrast, the 49ers entered the NFC postseason in the top spot, defeating both the Green Bay Packers and the Lions at home.

Each team brings a strong defense to the matchup. Kansas City and San Francisco ranked second and third in scoring defense this season (fourth and seventh in yards allowed per play) and seventh and fourth in defensive DVOA.

In 2023, the 49ers and Chiefs ranked third and 15th in scoring offense (first and ninth in yards gained per play) and first and eighth in offensive DVOA.

Each offense is led by one of the league’s top quarterbacks. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy led the league in passer rating this season, while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (who ranked 15th in passer rating) entered 2023 as the reigning NFL MVP, having collected his second MVP award last year.

Nuts and bolts