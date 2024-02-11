Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers, start time, TV schedule, odds and more

The Game
On Sunday, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s championship game: Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
Two weeks ago, Kansas City earned the right to represent its conference with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. That same day, San Francisco punched its ticket to Las Vegas with a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.
The Chiefs come into the game as the defending NFL champions after collecting a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII a year ago. This is Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons. The first followed the 2019 season, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. This is San Francisco’s first Super Bowl appearance since then — although the team made it to the conference championship game in both 2021 and 2022.
Stiil, this will be the 49ers’ eighth Super Bowl appearance — and with a win, they will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with six. But San Francisco hasn’t won an NFL championship since 1994 season.
After winning their eighth straight AFC West title in 2023, the Chiefs faced a hard road in the postseason. In the coldest game the franchise had ever hosted, the AFC’s No. 3 seed opened the playoffs with a Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins — and then went on the road to collect upset victories against the AFC’s second and first seeds. In contrast, the 49ers entered the NFC postseason in the top spot, defeating both the Green Bay Packers and the Lions at home.
Each team brings a strong defense to the matchup. Kansas City and San Francisco ranked second and third in scoring defense this season (fourth and seventh in yards allowed per play) and seventh and fourth in defensive DVOA.
In 2023, the 49ers and Chiefs ranked third and 15th in scoring offense (first and ninth in yards gained per play) and first and eighth in offensive DVOA.
Each offense is led by one of the league’s top quarterbacks. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy led the league in passer rating this season, while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (who ranked 15th in passer rating) entered 2023 as the reigning NFL MVP, having collected his second MVP award last year.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, February 11, 2024
- Weather forecast: Indoor stadium
- Matchup history: 7-7 (regular season)
- Odds: 49ers -2, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Terry Killens (77), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Mark Perlman (9), field judge Tom Hill (97), side judge Allen Baynes (56), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Jack Persampire
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City) and (KPIX/5-San Francisco)
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- NFL Network replay: Monday 2:30 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Arrowhead Time)
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- 49ers radio broadcast: with Greg Papa and Tim Ryan on KNBR (680 AM-San Francisco), KNBR (104.5 FM-San Francisco), KGO (810 AM-San Francisco), KSAN (107.7 FM-San Francisco) and 49ers Radio Network affiliates.
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|Won
27-20
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-8
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
31-17
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Lost
24-9
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|Won
21-14
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-17
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-17
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|Lost
27-19
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 17
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|Won
27-17
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-14
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
25-17
|Wk
18
|Sun
Jan 7
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
13-12
|Wk
19
|Sat
Jan 13
|Dolphins
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-7
|Wk
20
|Sun
Jan 21
|@Bills
|Highmark StadiumOrchard Park, NY
|Won
27-24
|Wk
21
|Sun
Jan 28
|@Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore
|Won
17-10
|Wk
22
|Sun
Feb 11
|49ers
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
5:30 p.m.
