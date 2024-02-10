Chiefs activate running back Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their final roster moves before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, as the team announced via its official X account on Saturday.

We have activated RB Jerick McKinnon from Reserve/Injured.



We have activated Practice Squad player NT Mike Pennel via Standard Elevation.



We have placed G Joe Thuney on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/aylQqvslKh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2024

Kansas City has opted to activate running back Jerick McKinnon from its Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. McKinnon reportedly underwent sports hernia surgery in early January, so his availability is in question. He was placed on Reserve/Injured on December 24 and designated for return on February 3.

Reports indicate that McKinnon’s status will be a game-time decision.

Left guard Joe Thuney (who had been declared out for the game in Friday’s final injury report) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list to make room for McKinnon. Nick Allegretti is once again expected to start in Thuney’s place.

Finally, the Chiefs have elevated practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the roster for the game. He has now been elevated for all four of the team’s postseason contests.