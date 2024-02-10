In Super Bowl Week ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans weigh in on a new fullback for 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. You can see all of the recent survey results here.

And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Getting another fullback?

Since five of the other six AFC playoff teams carried a fullback in 2023, we wondered if Chiefs fans wanted fullback whisperer Andy Reid to get one for 2024. Guess not.

Offense vs. Defense

We can argue all day about whether offense or defense is more important in today’s NFL. But we wondered whether Kansas City fans preferred watching a great defense over watching a great offense. We expected most fans to vote for offense — but were surprised by how many voted for defense.

Which team wins on Sunday?

Forget about the betting line. Most NFL fans think the Chiefs are about to win back-to-back NFL championships.

Who wins Super Bowl MVP?

Naturally, that means Kansas City’s quarterback would be the most likely recipient of his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Most popular prop bet?

NFL fans prefer betting on the Super Bowl coin toss over some other common prop bets. And why not? The odds are pretty easy to figure.

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

Whether NFL fans like it or not, Ms. Swift is likely to be at Sunday’s game. And who knows? Maybe she’ll be a fixture at Chiefs’ games for years to come.

Click here to see other recent survey results.