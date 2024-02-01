Chiefs vs. 49ers Thursday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game — even during the bye week before the Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played a week from Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Toe-Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DE
|Quad
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Blaine Gabbert
|QB
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OT
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
49ers
Some notes
- The Chiefs listed two players not practicing: defensive tackle Charles Omenihu (knee), who has a torn ACL and is done for the season, and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), who maintains an outside chance of playing in the Super Bowl.
- It’s good news for Kansas City that defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe) were limited on Thursday, as the team estimated them to be out of practice on Wednesday.
- Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) was limited and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) was a full participant, but both players remain on injured reserve and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to participate in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs should have an open spot when they eventually place Omenihu on IR.
- Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) were upgraded to full participants on Thursday. Gay could not play in the AFC Championship game, so this is a good sign for his Super Bowl availability.
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (personal) is no longer on the injury report.
