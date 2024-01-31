Chiefs estimate 4 players wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs released an estimated injury report. The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next Sunday.

As expected, they did not practice Wednesday but will take the field to begin preparation on Thursday. Here’s the report:

Did not practice: Defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad), running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral)

Limited practice: Wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf)

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) Full practice (but receiving treatment): offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad), quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique), wide receiver Richie James (foot), wide receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) and Kadarius Toney (personal)

The did-not-practice designations are as to be expected, except for the injury to Jones, which is new information. Jones and Pacheco are expected to play in the Super Bowl, Thuney’s status remains up in the air — and Omenihu is not expected to play. It’s positive for the Chiefs to estimate Gay as a limited participant after he missed Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The full participant list is lengthy and includes Toney, indicating he should indeed practice with the team this week. The wide receiver only has a “personal” designation; there is no longer an injury listed.

Moore and Wanogho remain on the injured reserve list and would need to be activated if they were to play in the game.