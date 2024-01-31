Panthers name Brandt Tilis executive vice president of football operations

The Carolina Panthers have plucked a member of the Kansas City Chiefs front office, the team announced via its official X account on Wednesday. Brandt Tilis is headed to the Panthers to become their new executive vice president of football operations.

#Panthers name Brandt Tilis Executive VP of Football Operationshttps://t.co/StMc2HSXwR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 31, 2024

Tilis spent 14 years with the Chiefs, working his way up throughout the ranks of football administration. His most recent title with Kansas City was vice president of football operations.

This process marked the second time the Panthers interviewed Tilis, who also interviewed for the general manager position in 2021. We covered Tilis’ role in the announcement of the Chiefs’ 2022 personnel changes:

As Patrick Mahomes signed his monumental new contract in July of 2020, general manager Brett Veach credited Tilis with being the first to realize the quarterback was going to get a “baseball” contract, allowing the team to begin working away and planning years in advance. Tilis began his Chiefs career as a salary cap and contract analyst back in 2010 and was the team’s director of football administration from 2017 to 2020. He was named to The Athletic’s “40 Under 40” list in 2022.

Tilis worked directly with Veach in all aspects of the team’s football operation, including salary cap management, roster strategy and optimal use of club resources. Tilis had served the Chiefs as their lead player contract negotiator, spearheading every extension and free agent deal for the Chiefs since 2017.

Tilis will now work with the new Panthers' general manager, Dan Morgan.