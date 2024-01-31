Chiefs defeat 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII

On Christmas night, the Kansas City Chiefs held a 9-6 record after losing five of their previous eight games. While they were almost certain to win their eighth straight AFC West title, few thought Kansas City would win even one postseason game — much less qualify for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. But by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday night, the Chiefs won their third NFL championship in five seasons — and became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2004 season.

On the game’s first series, San Francisco moved right down the field. But on the game’s fourth play, running back Christian McCaffrey lost the ball — and Kansas City defensive end George Karlaftis recovered the ball at the Chiefs’ 27-yard line. The possession went nowhere; the 49ers forced a three-and-out. Kansas City got another stop — and San Francisco forced another.

On the next drive, the Chiefs got the 49ers into third-and-9, but quarterback Brock Purdy gained 37 yards on back-to-back passes to get across midfield. Then on a third-and-14, the Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie knocked away a pass in the end zone, forcing a 55-yard field goal by rookie Jake Moody to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Then it was the Chiefs’ turn to move down the field. A 52-yard pass to Mecole Hardman put the Chiefs at the 49ers’ 9-yard line — but on the next play, running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball away, ending the drive. This time, San Francisco couldn’t capitalize on a fumble deep in its own territory; Kansas City safety Justin Reid sacked Purdy on a third-and-9 to end the drive. The Chiefs responded with a three-and-out after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was penalized for intentional grounding as he tried to avoid a sack.

On the next drive, San Francisco drove past midfield with small gains — and then Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball to the Chiefs’ 21. On the next play, wide receiver Jauan Jennings took a lateral to the left and threw across the field to McCaffrey, who ran in for a score to give San Francisco a 10-0 lead with 4:23 left in the half.

Kansas City drove down the field, getting into the red zone with just over a minute left in the half. But on a third-and-5 at the 9-yard line, Mahomes couldn't find a receiver and was sacked. Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal make the score 10-3 at halftime.

The Chiefs started the third quarter badly. A pitch to Pacheco went to the ground on the first play, losing a dozen yards. On third down, Mahomes threw an interception to Ji’Ayi Brown. The Chiefs, however, were able to push the 49ers out of field goal range on a three-and-out. Each defense forced another three-and-out — and then Kansas City drove past midfield on a 22-yard designed run by Mahomes. That led to Butker’s 57-yard field goal that made the score 10-6 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

The two defenses each forced another three-and-out — and then Tommy Townsend’s punt struck the foot of a San Francisco player downfield. The Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson recovered the ball at the 16-yard line. On the next play, Kansas City took a 13-10 lead with a touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

The 49ers finally made a second-half first down on a third-and-5 that got them to midfield. Then a 20-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk put them just outside the red zone. After converting a fourth-and-3 at the 15, Purdy found Jennings for a 10-yard touchdown pass — but then Mike Danna got a hand on a low extra-point attempt, giving San Francisco a 16-13 lead with 11:27 left.

Kansas City replied with a steady, 11-play drive that the 49ers shut down at their own 6-yard line. Butker’s 24-yard field goal tied the game at 16-16 with 5:49 yet.

San Francisco started the next possession with a 23-yard Jennings catch to put them at midfield. On a third-and-4 at the 35-yard line, the Chiefs forced a stop. Moody’s 53-yard field goal gave the 49ers a 19-16 lead with 1:53 remaining. The Chiefs drove down the field, but couldn’t quite get to the end zone. Butker’s 29-yard field goal sent the game into overtime with the game tied 19-19.

The 49ers got the ball first in overtime — and the Chiefs would have forced a punt except for a holding call on a third-and-13 play. From midfield, McCaffrey gained 24 yards on a catch-and-run. Kyle Juszczyk converted a first down at at Chiefs’ 15. The Kansas City defense finally forced a stop — and a 27-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 22-19 lead.

Right away, the Chiefs faced a fourth-and-1 — which Mahomes converted with a run around the right side. Rashee Rice gained 13 yards with a catch-and-run down the sideline. On a third-and-1, Mahomes gained 19 yards to get into the red zone. Kelce gained a first down at the 3-yard line — and Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII 25-22 with a pass to Hardmna, standing alone in the end zone.