In Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs get a return game with the 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their sixth Super Bowl. Just over 57 years ago, they lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I (then called the AFL-NFL Championship Game) at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Then the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in New Orleans — the last one before their AFL merged with the NFL to begin a new era in professional football history.

50 years later, Kansas City finally returned to the NFL’s championship game, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Now in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs and 49ers will face each other again at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While this is Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl trip in five seasons — and the team comes to Nevada as the defending champion — it has traveled a hard road in the postseason. After opening the playoffs at home with a Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs had to go on the road to collect upset victories against the AFC’s second and first seeds: the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the 49ers entered the NFC postseason as the first seed, defeating the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at home to earn this trip to the desert.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 Arrowhead time on Sunday, February 11. The game will be broadcast on CBS.