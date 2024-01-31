Chiefs-Ravens snap counts: Spagnuolo scrambles to replace Omenihu

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 17-10 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens to win the 2023 AFC Championship and qualify for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in this game.

Starters (offensive): WR Justin Watson, LT Donovan Smith, LG Nick Allegretti, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.

Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Chris Jones, DT Mike Pennel, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Leo Chenal, LB Drue Tranquill, CB Trent McDuffie, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid and S Mike Edwards.

Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert.

Inactive: WR Kadarius Toney, DB Keith Taylor, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Willie Gay Jr., DE BJ Thompson, G Joe Thuney and DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Offensive takeaways

Offensive line

With Joe Thuney out with a pectoral muscle injury, reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti continued to fill in at left guard, getting 100% of the snaps. In most games, Allegretti gets a couple of snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. But on Sunday, the Chiefs didn’t run any plays where one was needed — even though rookie Wanya Morris returned from his concussion. With left tackle Donovan Smith healthy (and playing well), Morris went back to his special teams role.

Tight ends

In the team’s first two postseason games — particularly in the Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills — the team leaned into its tight ends, putting less emphasis on the wide receivers. In Baltimore, things got back to normal. This made the biggest difference to No. 3 tight end Bell. After three weeks in which he got substantially more work (including the Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers), he fell back into a more normal range.

Running backs

Isiah Pacheco was held out of two of last week’s practices as he nursed ankle and toe injuries, but still carried a full workload with 79% of the offensive snaps — and 94% of the rushing plays. Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the rest.

Wide receivers

After Marquez Valdes-Scantling made two big plays against the Bills, he and Rashee Rice each had close to 90% of the snaps in Baltimore. Justin Watson and Richie James were behind them, while Justyn Ross and Mecole Hardman hardly saw the field.

Defensive takeaways

Defensive backs

Just as we would expect, L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Justin Reid and Mike Edwards were the every-down players in the back end. In this game, however, Charmarri Conner, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson were all on the field for close to 40% of the defensive snaps.

The team averaged 5.18 defensive backs per play — the second-highest figure of the season behind the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. Conner was used all over the formation — although he mostly aligned as a free safety — while Williams and Watson fulfilled their usual roles as outside corners.

Linebackers

MIKE Nick Bolton was on the field for every snap. With Willie Gay Jr. inactive, Drue Tranquill (68%) and Leo Chenal (32%) took the snaps alongside him. With last week’s activation of Darius Harris, we had thought we’d see a few defensive snaps for Jack Cochrane — but Harris, Cochrane and Cole Christiansen were all used only on special teams.

Defensive line

Defensive end Charles Omenihu left the game with an ACL injury after taking only six snaps. (He was hurt on the next defensive play after he strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to end the Ravens’ third possession).

Omenihu typically sees the field for 60-70% of the reps. To replace him, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had Chris Jones take more snaps on the outside (per PFF, he lined up as a defensive end on 61% of the snaps, compared to 27% against the Bills). To take up the slack on the inside, Tershawn Wharton got more work (65% of the defensive snaps, compared to 32% in Buffalo), as did Neil Farrell. Defensive end Malik Herring also had a few more plays.

But that might not be the plan for the Super Bowl. During the first six weeks of the season — when Omenihu was out with a suspension — Herring and rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah (who has been inactive for every postseason game) each got significant snaps.

To replace Omenihu in the Super Bowl, will the Chiefs continue to do what they did in Baltimore, return to their early-season plan or come up with some combination of the two approaches? That will be one of the things we’ll be watching carefully in Las Vegas.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Nick Allegretti 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Creed Humphrey 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Donovan Smith 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Trey Smith 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Jawaan Taylor 73

(100%) 41

(100%) 32

(100%) Rashee Rice 64

(88%) 38

(93%) 26

(81%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 61

(84%) 39

(95%) 22

(69%) Isiah Pacheco 58

(79%) 28

(68%) 30

(94%) Travis Kelce 57

(78%) 34

(83%) 23

(72%) Noah Gray 43

(59%) 19

(46%) 24

(75%) Justin Watson 33

(45%) 24

(59%) 9

(28%) Richie James 16

(22%) 7

(17%) 9

(28%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 15

(21%) 13

(32%) 2

(6%) Blake Bell 14

(19%) 2

(5%) 12

(38%) Justyn Ross 3

(4%) 0

(0%) 3

(9%) Mecole Hardman 1

(1%) 1

(2%) 0

(0%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 57

(100%) 41

(100%) 16

(100%) Nick Bolton 57

(100%) 41

(100%) 16

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 57

(100%) 41

(100%) 16

(100%) Trent McDuffie 56

(98%) 41

(100%) 15

(94%) Justin Reid 56

(98%) 40

(98%) 16

(100%) Mike Edwards 53

(93%) 38

(93%) 15

(94%) Chris Jones 48

(84%) 33

(80%) 15

(94%) George Karlaftis 47

(82%) 33

(80%) 14

(88%) Michael Danna 43

(75%) 31

(76%) 12

(75%) Drue Tranquill 39

(68%) 26

(63%) 13

(81%) Tershawn Wharton 37

(65%) 30

(73%) 7

(44%) Chamarri Conner 25

(44%) 19

(46%) 6

(38%) Joshua Williams 24

(42%) 19

(46%) 5

(31%) Jaylen Watson 21

(37%) 18

(44%) 3

(19%) Mike Pennel 19

(33%) 12

(29%) 7

(44%) Leo Chenal 18

(32%) 10

(24%) 8

(50%) Malik Herring 13

(23%) 11

(27%) 2

(13%) Charles Omenihu 6

(11%) 3

(7%) 3

(19%) Neil Farrell 5

(9%) 2

(5%) 3

(19%) Deon Bush 3

(5%) 3

(7%) 0

(0%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 23

(100%) Deon Bush 20

(87%) Leo Chenal 20

(87%) Jack Cochrane 20

(87%) Chamarri Conner 19

(83%) Joshua Williams 17

(74%) Cole Christiansen 16

(70%) Noah Gray 16

(70%) Nic Jones 13

(57%) La'Mical Perine 13

(57%) Jaylen Watson 11

(48%) Tommy Townsend 9

(39%) James Winchester 9

(39%) Richie James 8

(35%) Harrison Butker 7

(30%) Darius Harris 6

(26%) Justin Watson 6

(26%) Nick Allegretti 3

(13%) Blake Bell 3

(13%) Mike Caliendo 3

(13%) Michael Danna 3

(13%) Malik Herring 3

(13%) Creed Humphrey 3

(13%) George Karlaftis 3

(13%) Wanya Morris 3

(13%) Lucas Niang 3

(13%) Trey Smith 3

(13%) Jawaan Taylor 3

(13%) Tershawn Wharton 3

(13%) Nick Bolton 2

(9%) Justin Reid 2

(9%) Mecole Hardman 1

(4%) Trent McDuffie 1

(4%) Mike Pennel 1

(4%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 73

(100%) 57

(100%) 23

(100%) 153

(100%) Nick Allegretti 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 76

(50%) Blake Bell 14

(19%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 17

(11%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 57

(100%) 2

(9%) 59

(39%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 3

(5%) 20

(87%) 23

(15%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(30%) 7

(5%) Mike Caliendo 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 3

(2%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 18

(32%) 20

(87%) 38

(25%) Cole Christiansen 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 16

(70%) 16

(10%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 20

(87%) 20

(13%) Chamarri Conner 0

(0%) 25

(44%) 19

(83%) 44

(29%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 43

(75%) 3

(13%) 46

(30%) Mike Edwards 0

(0%) 53

(93%) 0

(0%) 53

(35%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 15

(21%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 15

(10%) Neil Farrell 0

(0%) 5

(9%) 0

(0%) 5

(3%) Noah Gray 43

(59%) 0

(0%) 16

(70%) 59

(39%) Mecole Hardman 1

(1%) 0

(0%) 1

(4%) 2

(1%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(26%) 6

(4%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 13

(23%) 3

(13%) 16

(10%) Creed Humphrey 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 76

(50%) Richie James 16

(22%) 0

(0%) 8

(35%) 24

(16%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 48

(84%) 0

(0%) 48

(31%) Nic Jones 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 13

(57%) 13

(8%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 47

(82%) 3

(13%) 50

(33%) Travis Kelce 57

(78%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 57

(37%) Patrick Mahomes 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 73

(48%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 56

(98%) 1

(4%) 57

(37%) Wanya Morris 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 3

(2%) Lucas Niang 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 3

(2%) Charles Omenihu 0

(0%) 6

(11%) 0

(0%) 6

(4%) Isiah Pacheco 58

(79%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 58

(38%) La'Mical Perine 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 13

(57%) 13

(8%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 56

(98%) 2

(9%) 58

(38%) Rashee Rice 64

(88%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 64

(42%) Justyn Ross 3

(4%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(2%) Donovan Smith 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 73

(48%) Trey Smith 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 76

(50%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 57

(100%) 0

(0%) 57

(37%) Jawaan Taylor 73

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(13%) 76

(50%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(39%) 9

(6%) Drue Tranquill 0

(0%) 39

(68%) 0

(0%) 39

(25%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 61

(84%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 61

(40%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 21

(37%) 11

(48%) 32

(21%) Justin Watson 33

(45%) 0

(0%) 6

(26%) 39

(25%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 37

(65%) 3

(13%) 40

(26%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 24

(42%) 17

(74%) 41

(27%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(39%) 9

(6%) Mike Pennel 0

(0%) 19

(33%) 1

(4%) 20

(13%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks