Chiefs-Ravens snap counts: Spagnuolo scrambles to replace Omenihu

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 17-10 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens to win the 2023 AFC Championship and qualify for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.
Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in this game.
Starters (offensive): WR Justin Watson, LT Donovan Smith, LG Nick Allegretti, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.
Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Chris Jones, DT Mike Pennel, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Leo Chenal, LB Drue Tranquill, CB Trent McDuffie, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid and S Mike Edwards.
Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert.
Inactive: WR Kadarius Toney, DB Keith Taylor, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Willie Gay Jr., DE BJ Thompson, G Joe Thuney and DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Offensive takeaways
Offensive line
With Joe Thuney out with a pectoral muscle injury, reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti continued to fill in at left guard, getting 100% of the snaps. In most games, Allegretti gets a couple of snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. But on Sunday, the Chiefs didn’t run any plays where one was needed — even though rookie Wanya Morris returned from his concussion. With left tackle Donovan Smith healthy (and playing well), Morris went back to his special teams role.
Tight ends
In the team’s first two postseason games — particularly in the Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills — the team leaned into its tight ends, putting less emphasis on the wide receivers. In Baltimore, things got back to normal. This made the biggest difference to No. 3 tight end Bell. After three weeks in which he got substantially more work (including the Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers), he fell back into a more normal range.
Running backs
Isiah Pacheco was held out of two of last week’s practices as he nursed ankle and toe injuries, but still carried a full workload with 79% of the offensive snaps — and 94% of the rushing plays. Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the rest.
Wide receivers
After Marquez Valdes-Scantling made two big plays against the Bills, he and Rashee Rice each had close to 90% of the snaps in Baltimore. Justin Watson and Richie James were behind them, while Justyn Ross and Mecole Hardman hardly saw the field.
Defensive takeaways
Defensive backs
Just as we would expect, L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Justin Reid and Mike Edwards were the every-down players in the back end. In this game, however, Charmarri Conner, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson were all on the field for close to 40% of the defensive snaps.
The team averaged 5.18 defensive backs per play — the second-highest figure of the season behind the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. Conner was used all over the formation — although he mostly aligned as a free safety — while Williams and Watson fulfilled their usual roles as outside corners.
Linebackers
MIKE Nick Bolton was on the field for every snap. With Willie Gay Jr. inactive, Drue Tranquill (68%) and Leo Chenal (32%) took the snaps alongside him. With last week’s activation of Darius Harris, we had thought we’d see a few defensive snaps for Jack Cochrane — but Harris, Cochrane and Cole Christiansen were all used only on special teams.
Defensive line
Defensive end Charles Omenihu left the game with an ACL injury after taking only six snaps. (He was hurt on the next defensive play after he strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to end the Ravens’ third possession).
Omenihu typically sees the field for 60-70% of the reps. To replace him, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had Chris Jones take more snaps on the outside (per PFF, he lined up as a defensive end on 61% of the snaps, compared to 27% against the Bills). To take up the slack on the inside, Tershawn Wharton got more work (65% of the defensive snaps, compared to 32% in Buffalo), as did Neil Farrell. Defensive end Malik Herring also had a few more plays.
But that might not be the plan for the Super Bowl. During the first six weeks of the season — when Omenihu was out with a suspension — Herring and rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah (who has been inactive for every postseason game) each got significant snaps.
To replace Omenihu in the Super Bowl, will the Chiefs continue to do what they did in Baltimore, return to their early-season plan or come up with some combination of the two approaches? That will be one of the things we’ll be watching carefully in Las Vegas.
Data
Offense
|Offense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Nick Allegretti
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Creed Humphrey
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Donovan Smith
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Trey Smith
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|73
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|32
(100%)
|Rashee Rice
|64
(88%)
|38
(93%)
|26
(81%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|61
(84%)
|39
(95%)
|22
(69%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|58
(79%)
|28
(68%)
|30
(94%)
|Travis Kelce
|57
(78%)
|34
(83%)
|23
(72%)
|Noah Gray
|43
(59%)
|19
(46%)
|24
(75%)
|Justin Watson
|33
(45%)
|24
(59%)
|9
(28%)
|Richie James
|16
(22%)
|7
(17%)
|9
(28%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|15
(21%)
|13
(32%)
|2
(6%)
|Blake Bell
|14
(19%)
|2
(5%)
|12
(38%)
|Justyn Ross
|3
(4%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(9%)
|Mecole Hardman
|1
(1%)
|1
(2%)
|0
(0%)
Defense
|Defense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|57
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|16
(100%)
|Nick Bolton
|57
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|16
(100%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|57
(100%)
|41
(100%)
|16
(100%)
|Trent McDuffie
|56
(98%)
|41
(100%)
|15
(94%)
|Justin Reid
|56
(98%)
|40
(98%)
|16
(100%)
|Mike Edwards
|53
(93%)
|38
(93%)
|15
(94%)
|Chris Jones
|48
(84%)
|33
(80%)
|15
(94%)
|George Karlaftis
|47
(82%)
|33
(80%)
|14
(88%)
|Michael Danna
|43
(75%)
|31
(76%)
|12
(75%)
|Drue Tranquill
|39
(68%)
|26
(63%)
|13
(81%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|37
(65%)
|30
(73%)
|7
(44%)
|Chamarri Conner
|25
(44%)
|19
(46%)
|6
(38%)
|Joshua Williams
|24
(42%)
|19
(46%)
|5
(31%)
|Jaylen Watson
|21
(37%)
|18
(44%)
|3
(19%)
|Mike Pennel
|19
(33%)
|12
(29%)
|7
(44%)
|Leo Chenal
|18
(32%)
|10
(24%)
|8
(50%)
|Malik Herring
|13
(23%)
|11
(27%)
|2
(13%)
|Charles Omenihu
|6
(11%)
|3
(7%)
|3
(19%)
|Neil Farrell
|5
(9%)
|2
(5%)
|3
(19%)
|Deon Bush
|3
(5%)
|3
(7%)
|0
(0%)
Special Teams
|Special Teams
|Snaps
|Total
|23
(100%)
|Deon Bush
|20
(87%)
|Leo Chenal
|20
(87%)
|Jack Cochrane
|20
(87%)
|Chamarri Conner
|19
(83%)
|Joshua Williams
|17
(74%)
|Cole Christiansen
|16
(70%)
|Noah Gray
|16
(70%)
|Nic Jones
|13
(57%)
|La'Mical Perine
|13
(57%)
|Jaylen Watson
|11
(48%)
|Tommy Townsend
|9
(39%)
|James Winchester
|9
(39%)
|Richie James
|8
(35%)
|Harrison Butker
|7
(30%)
|Darius Harris
|6
(26%)
|Justin Watson
|6
(26%)
|Nick Allegretti
|3
(13%)
|Blake Bell
|3
(13%)
|Mike Caliendo
|3
(13%)
|Michael Danna
|3
(13%)
|Malik Herring
|3
(13%)
|Creed Humphrey
|3
(13%)
|George Karlaftis
|3
(13%)
|Wanya Morris
|3
(13%)
|Lucas Niang
|3
(13%)
|Trey Smith
|3
(13%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|3
(13%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|3
(13%)
|Nick Bolton
|2
(9%)
|Justin Reid
|2
(9%)
|Mecole Hardman
|1
(4%)
|Trent McDuffie
|1
(4%)
|Mike Pennel
|1
(4%)
All Snaps
|All Snaps
|Off
|Def
|ST
|Total
|Total
|73
(100%)
|57
(100%)
|23
(100%)
|153
(100%)
|Nick Allegretti
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|76
(50%)
|Blake Bell
|14
(19%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|17
(11%)
|Nick Bolton
|0
(0%)
|57
(100%)
|2
(9%)
|59
(39%)
|Deon Bush
|0
(0%)
|3
(5%)
|20
(87%)
|23
(15%)
|Harrison Butker
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(30%)
|7
(5%)
|Mike Caliendo
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|3
(2%)
|Leo Chenal
|0
(0%)
|18
(32%)
|20
(87%)
|38
(25%)
|Cole Christiansen
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|16
(70%)
|16
(10%)
|Jack Cochrane
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|20
(87%)
|20
(13%)
|Chamarri Conner
|0
(0%)
|25
(44%)
|19
(83%)
|44
(29%)
|Michael Danna
|0
(0%)
|43
(75%)
|3
(13%)
|46
(30%)
|Mike Edwards
|0
(0%)
|53
(93%)
|0
(0%)
|53
(35%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|15
(21%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|15
(10%)
|Neil Farrell
|0
(0%)
|5
(9%)
|0
(0%)
|5
(3%)
|Noah Gray
|43
(59%)
|0
(0%)
|16
(70%)
|59
(39%)
|Mecole Hardman
|1
(1%)
|0
(0%)
|1
(4%)
|2
(1%)
|Darius Harris
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|6
(26%)
|6
(4%)
|Malik Herring
|0
(0%)
|13
(23%)
|3
(13%)
|16
(10%)
|Creed Humphrey
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|76
(50%)
|Richie James
|16
(22%)
|0
(0%)
|8
(35%)
|24
(16%)
|Chris Jones
|0
(0%)
|48
(84%)
|0
(0%)
|48
(31%)
|Nic Jones
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|13
(57%)
|13
(8%)
|George Karlaftis
|0
(0%)
|47
(82%)
|3
(13%)
|50
(33%)
|Travis Kelce
|57
(78%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|57
(37%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|73
(48%)
|Trent McDuffie
|0
(0%)
|56
(98%)
|1
(4%)
|57
(37%)
|Wanya Morris
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|3
(2%)
|Lucas Niang
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|3
(2%)
|Charles Omenihu
|0
(0%)
|6
(11%)
|0
(0%)
|6
(4%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|58
(79%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|58
(38%)
|La'Mical Perine
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|13
(57%)
|13
(8%)
|Justin Reid
|0
(0%)
|56
(98%)
|2
(9%)
|58
(38%)
|Rashee Rice
|64
(88%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|64
(42%)
|Justyn Ross
|3
(4%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(2%)
|Donovan Smith
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|73
(48%)
|Trey Smith
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|76
(50%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|0
(0%)
|57
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|57
(37%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|73
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(13%)
|76
(50%)
|Tommy Townsend
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|9
(39%)
|9
(6%)
|Drue Tranquill
|0
(0%)
|39
(68%)
|0
(0%)
|39
(25%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|61
(84%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|61
(40%)
|Jaylen Watson
|0
(0%)
|21
(37%)
|11
(48%)
|32
(21%)
|Justin Watson
|33
(45%)
|0
(0%)
|6
(26%)
|39
(25%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|0
(0%)
|37
(65%)
|3
(13%)
|40
(26%)
|Joshua Williams
|0
(0%)
|24
(42%)
|17
(74%)
|41
(27%)
|James Winchester
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|9
(39%)
|9
(6%)
|Mike Pennel
|0
(0%)
|19
(33%)
|1
(4%)
|20
(13%)
Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks
