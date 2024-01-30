Chiefs decide on jerseys for Super Bowl LVIII

As you may have heard, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL championship in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

Super Bowls are always played on neutral fields chosen that are chosen years before — even if the field ends up being not-so-neutral. That’s what happened after the 2020 season, when the Chiefs played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Just like in International Series games played at neutral locations, one team is always designated as the home team, giving it the right to choose the uniform its players will wear. (Like any other NFL game, the away team gets to call heads or tails in the opening coin toss).

In Super Bowls, the home team alternates between the league’s two conferences. Following even-year seasons, the NFC representative is the home team. After odd-year seasons, it is the AFC team.

That means Kansas City gets to decide which uniforms its players will wear in Las Vegas. As we see in a post from the team’s official X account, the Chiefs will wear their red jerseys.

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

Back in 2019, the Chiefs were the home team at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the 49ers. They chose to wear their classic red home jerseys — just as they had done for Super Bowl IV 50 years before. In 2020, though, Kansas City wore red again — because the NFC’s Buccaneers had decided to wear their white road jerseys. In 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles chose their green home uniforms, so the Chiefs wore white — just as they had done in the 1966 season’s AFL-NFL Championship Game (now called Super Bowl I) against the Green Bay Packers.

So in all Super Bowls, Kansas City is 1-1 wearing white and 2-1 wearing red. A week from Sunday, they’ll be trying for 3-1 in red — and 2-0 against San Francisco.