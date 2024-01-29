Report: Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs learned of a brutal blow to their defense on Monday afternoon, just a day after their AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.

As first reported by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL during the game.

#Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL vs the #Ravens, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Omenihu was a huge part of KC’s defensive surge, recording 7 sacks and 2 FF in 11 games — and had a strip sack on Lamar Jackson that resulted in a turnover vs Baltimore.



A… pic.twitter.com/UL21HZMqvN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 29, 2024

As Schultz mentions in his post on X, Omenihu had become quite a valuable piece for the Chiefs, especially down the stretch of the NFL regular season.

After serving a six-game suspension, Omenihu appeared in 11 games, tallying 27 tackles (18 solo), 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the defensive lineman came around the tackle to sack quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fumbled the football.

Defensive end George Karlaftis was there to pounce on the ball, securing the turnover for the Chiefs. Later, Kansas City announced Omenihu as questionable to return due to a knee injury. He was later downgraded to out.

After the game, Omenihu tried to remain optimistic, saying he “should be” ready for a Super Bowl date with his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. But it is not to be.

— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 29, 2024

Recovery time for ACL tears varies from six to nine months, so whether or not Omenihu will be ready in time for the start of the 2024 regular season is likely in question.