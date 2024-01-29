 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Charles Omenihu suffered torn ACL in AFC Championship

Omenihu was optimistic following the game, but tests on Monday showed the worst possible outcome.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs learned of a brutal blow to their defense on Monday afternoon, just a day after their AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.

As first reported by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL during the game.

As Schultz mentions in his post on X, Omenihu had become quite a valuable piece for the Chiefs, especially down the stretch of the NFL regular season.

After serving a six-game suspension, Omenihu appeared in 11 games, tallying 27 tackles (18 solo), 7.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the defensive lineman came around the tackle to sack quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fumbled the football.

Defensive end George Karlaftis was there to pounce on the ball, securing the turnover for the Chiefs. Later, Kansas City announced Omenihu as questionable to return due to a knee injury. He was later downgraded to out.

After the game, Omenihu tried to remain optimistic, saying he “should be” ready for a Super Bowl date with his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. But it is not to be.

Recovery time for ACL tears varies from six to nine months, so whether or not Omenihu will be ready in time for the start of the 2024 regular season is likely in question.

