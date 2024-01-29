Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, less than 16 hours after the team’s 17-10 AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Listen to the full presser above or by clicking here.

Reid began the media session by complimenting the offensive and defensive lines, as well as Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce. He also said he thought the defensive secondary had played well — and up front, he mentioned defensive linemen Chris Jones and George Karlaftis by name. Midway through the Zoom call, Reid made sure to highlight left guard Nick Allegretti and safety Deon Bush, as well.

We have rounded up the presser with four takeaways:

Reid outlined the Super Bowl “bye week” to come.

The unbelievable note that has been making the rounds is that this is the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl trip in five seasons. Reid has an established routine for what to do over the next few days.

It sounds like Reid will stick to the usual plan this week.

“The way it will look here: the guys come in [Monday], and we have a team meeting a little bit later [Monday],” began Reid. “And then they have a couple days off, and then they’ll come back on Thursday, and we’ll start our normal week. We’ll try to get everything done here (in Kansas City) the best we can and then once we get down there (in Las Vegas), it’s a good review for us — and still keep ourselves in football shape, so we’re ready to go.”

Reid acknowledged the Raiders’ loss as being a turning point of the season.

Kansas City’s last loss came a little bit over a month ago on Christmas Day. The Chiefs dropped a home game 20-14 to the below-.500 Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think that was a good wake-up call for us,” said Reid. “[The Raiders] came out with great emotion. Antonio [Pierce] had them ready to go, but that emotion was a thing that jumped out at you that they played with. I think it gave our guys a nice little wake-up call that we needed to step things up here. Things aren’t just going to fall in our lap. So we’re taking everybody’s best shot — and here’s a team that went through some adversity and they stepped up and were able to present themselves like they did, so we were able to learn from it and move on. I felt all along, though, we had the ability to do that. We needed just a little kick in the tail there.”

Kansas City had two turnovers and five penalties in the game, which had been talking points for the entire season. That led to an awakening for the team leaders.

“They just said, ‘Hey. We got to up our game,’” remembered Reid. “It wasn’t us as coaches jumping up and down on them. They took it within themselves to say, ‘We know what we are and can be. We’ve got to do it.’

“That jumps out at me, just that attitude. I mentioned it after the Buffalo game. I mentioned it [Sunday] afternoon. There’s a grit to that. Maybe you’re not the most talented. Maybe you’re not the fastest or the quickest or whatever. But let’s go maximize what we are and let the chips fall where they may.”

Reid recounted the process that led to the Chiefs’ defense as it is today.

They key was a defensive coordinator change in 2019, as Reid said goodbye to Bob Sutton, welcoming Steve Spagnuolo as his new defensive coordinator. Reid and Spagnuolo had worked together in Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

“We have a history together, so I knew what to expect and where he would go with things,” recalled Reid. “He had a young bunch and an older group that was tremendous for us, but they had kind of aged out.”

The Chiefs said goodbye to mainstays such as Tyrann Mathieu, Charvarius Ward and Anthony Hitchens, signing Justin Reid and drafting Trent McDuffie and Nick Bolton.

“Then we had this influx of new young guys — what he did with them I thought was great, of teaching. All of his guys did that. They did a great job of teaching, and the kids were receptive to it, and you’re seeing the rewards of that now. Is it one of the better defenses? Yeah, I’d say it’s one of the better defenses that I’ve been around.

“We had some real good ones in Philadelphia and some of the early defenses here, I don’t want to slight those guys. They did a nice job for us. But surely, this is a defense that has helped guide this team along as the offense was growing. Now that both are playing well, that’s a tribute to everybody involved — what Steve has done and then what [Matt Nagy] has done on the offensive side of helping them grow.”

Reid (once again) recognized what the Chiefs have in Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a player on a path to rivaling Tom Brady for the greatest player of all time.

“We see it every day,” said Reid. “We don’t take that for granted. We respect the job that he does, and we appreciate it. We know we’re seeing something special, and he’s still young in this business.

“That’s a great thing for the Chiefs, it’s a great thing for the city. It’s somebody that you could build around. And Brett Veach does a great job of that — of making sure other positions are relative to that. It’s a positive thing that we’re very aware of, is the best way I could say it.”