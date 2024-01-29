 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship

We heard some interesting things inside M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

By Tom Ruprecht
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

  1. “Kadarius Toney said he wants to play long enough for his daughter to see him dropping passes in an NFL game.”
  2. “The Ravens were completely undisciplined and blew the good opportunities they had. Seems like a perfect team for Toney.”
  3. “If the Chargers were hoping to hire a coach who could give their team discipline, maybe the Harbaugh DNA isn’t the way to go.”
  4. “Ravens fans are bragging that Lamar Jackson totally kicked Patrick Mahomes’ butt in receiving yards.”
  5. “All the draft experts who said Zay Flowers could help the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl turned out to be right.”
  6. “Tell Justin Tucker that Mr. Mahomes is done with the field. Now he can put his little kicking tee anywhere he wants.”
  7. “I love that Andy Reid had the guts to take a shot on third-and-9. My heart would’ve preferred a call that didn’t involve Marquez Valdes-Scantling catching it while falling backwards.”
  8. “We have a contract proposal for you, Marquez. How about $1 million — and you only play in AFC Championships.”
  9. “Forget Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. Mahomes going six seasons and never finishing worse than overtime of the AFC Championship is the greatest streak in sports.”
  10. “Umm, no... I’m not nervous about the Kelce brothers being loose in Las Vegas for a week. Are you?”

