10 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
- “Kadarius Toney said he wants to play long enough for his daughter to see him dropping passes in an NFL game.”
- “The Ravens were completely undisciplined and blew the good opportunities they had. Seems like a perfect team for Toney.”
- “If the Chargers were hoping to hire a coach who could give their team discipline, maybe the Harbaugh DNA isn’t the way to go.”
- “Ravens fans are bragging that Lamar Jackson totally kicked Patrick Mahomes’ butt in receiving yards.”
- “All the draft experts who said Zay Flowers could help the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl turned out to be right.”
- “Tell Justin Tucker that Mr. Mahomes is done with the field. Now he can put his little kicking tee anywhere he wants.”
- “I love that Andy Reid had the guts to take a shot on third-and-9. My heart would’ve preferred a call that didn’t involve Marquez Valdes-Scantling catching it while falling backwards.”
- “We have a contract proposal for you, Marquez. How about $1 million — and you only play in AFC Championships.”
- “Forget Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. Mahomes going six seasons and never finishing worse than overtime of the AFC Championship is the greatest streak in sports.”
- “Umm, no... I’m not nervous about the Kelce brothers being loose in Las Vegas for a week. Are you?”
