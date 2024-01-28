 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs open as underdogs over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City begins the two week run-up to the Super Bowl as a one-point underdog to San Francisco.

By John Dixon
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images

On Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Kansas City won the right to represent their conference with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship. Immediately afterward, San Francisco beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship.

The Chiefs come into this game as the defending champions, having defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII a year ago. This will be Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. The first of these was following the 2019 season, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

This will be San Francisco’s first Super Bowl appearance since then — although the team made it to the conference championship game after both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a one-point underdog in the game.

