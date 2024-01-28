 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In Las Vegas, Chiefs will face 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City will play San Francisco on February 11.

By John Dixon
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The NFL’s conference championship games have concluded.

In the AFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Then in Sunday evening’s NFC Championship, the Detroit Lions jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium — but in that game, the 49ers came charging back, scoring 27 unanswered points on the way to 34-31 victory.

So on February 11, Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature the Chiefs against the 49ers — a rematch of Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season, in which Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Just as they were four years ago, the Chiefs — as the AFC representative — will be designated as the home team.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth.

