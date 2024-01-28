AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs entered enemy territory and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to secure the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

It was refreshing to see the Chiefs control the time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for over 20 minutes. The Ravens’ defense struggled to get Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce off the field. The Chiefs converted five third downs and one fourth down before halftime.

The Chiefs’ defense played great against Lamar Jackson. At halftime, Jackson had more receiving yards than Mark Andrews and Odell Beckham Jr.

Lamar Jackson is visibly frustrated. If the Chiefs can put together a touchdown drive at some point here, this is pretty much a wrap. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 28, 2024

Kelce once again made history by tying and then surpassing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most receptions in NFL postseason history.

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs’ offensive line had a tough job handling the Baltimore pass rush. Holding penalties hurt — and Creed Humphrey’s low snaps kept Chiefs Kingdom on the edges of their seats.

L’Jarius Sneed made the play of the game. When Zay Flowers lunged toward the end zone, he extended the ball. Sneed punched it out — and it was recovered by the Chiefs. That made up for an earlier play, when Sneed was left on an island with Flowers — and gave up a 54-yard reception.

Head to our YouTube channel to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts on the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.