 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Ravens

Let’s talk about Kansas City’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship round of the playoffs.

By Kramer Sansone
/ new

The Kansas City Chiefs entered enemy territory and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to secure the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

It was refreshing to see the Chiefs control the time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for over 20 minutes. The Ravens’ defense struggled to get Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce off the field. The Chiefs converted five third downs and one fourth down before halftime.

The Chiefs’ defense played great against Lamar Jackson. At halftime, Jackson had more receiving yards than Mark Andrews and Odell Beckham Jr.

Kelce once again made history by tying and then surpassing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most receptions in NFL postseason history.

The Chiefs’ offensive line had a tough job handling the Baltimore pass rush. Holding penalties hurt — and Creed Humphrey’s low snaps kept Chiefs Kingdom on the edges of their seats.

L’Jarius Sneed made the play of the game. When Zay Flowers lunged toward the end zone, he extended the ball. Sneed punched it out — and it was recovered by the Chiefs. That made up for an earlier play, when Sneed was left on an island with Flowers — and gave up a 54-yard reception.

Head to our YouTube channel to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts on the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.

In This Stream

Chiefs defeat Ravens 17-10 in AFC Championship

View all 49 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Subscribe to APP

It's time for a title defense in Chiefs Kingdom, which makes for no better time to sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier. Our newsletter provides exclusive coverage and analysis that you won't find anywhere else. Sign up for your free trial with the code PLAYOFFS25 to save 25% before KC finishes its run to go back-to-back!