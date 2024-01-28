In AFC Championship game, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice record

Before the Kansas City Chiefs’ meaningless Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, superstar tight end Travis Kelce chose to sit out the game along with most of the offensive starters.

That prevented Kelce from collecting his eighth consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards — but after getting extra rest by taking a game off, Kelce collected 12 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns during Kansas City’s first two postseason games.

So while Kelce didn’t extend his own amazing record in 2023, he did play a big role in getting Kansas City to its sixth consecutive AFC Championship — and during that game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Kelce broke a longstanding record that had been set by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

On a third-and-9 in the second quarter, Kelce caught an 8-yard pass. His seventh of the game, it was his 152nd postseason reception. That broke the career record of 151 set by Rice for the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII back on January 26, 2003.

The Chiefs’ superstar tight end continues to amaze.