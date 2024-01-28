Chiefs-Ravens Inactives: Willie Gay out, but Pacheco and Edwards will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) will not dress. Neither will wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/personal) or linebacker Willie Gay (neck). But running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle-toe) and safety Mike Edwards (concussion) will all play against the Ravens.

Here are our inactives for the AFC Championship game at Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/AHIz8OFned — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Thuney was declared out in Friday’s final injury report. Toney was listed as questionable. But on Saturday, Toney was downgraded to out — and “personal” was added to his injury description. Later, it was reported that the birth of Toney’s baby girl was the reason for the “personal” descriptor. Gay, Pacheco and Edwards were all listed as questionable.

On Friday, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) was also listed as out for the game. But since he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later that day, he does not appear on Sunday’s inactive list. Neither do wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) or offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) — even though they had been declared out. Both have been designated to return from Reserve/Injured, which allows them to practice with the team until they are ready to be activated from the reserve list.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel and cornerback Keith Taylor to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Pennel is active, but Taylor will not play.

The Ravens have also released their list of inactives. As expected, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) will not play. Neither will wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) or cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee). But cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) will dress for the game.

Phillips had been listed as doubtful on Friday. Wallace, Ya-Sin and Humphrey were all declared questionable.

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and linebacker Josh Ross from their practice squad for the matchup. Both will dress for the game.