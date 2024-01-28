Kadarius Toney’s ‘personal’ designation for Chiefs-Ravens game is explained

We can now end the speculation surrounding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

In Friday’s final injury report — after being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and a limited participant in Thursday and Friday’s practices with a hip injury — Kansas City had listed the wideout as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Then on Saturday, the Chiefs used their official X account to downgrade Toney’s game status to out — and changed his injury description to “hip/personal.”

This will be the sixth consecutive Chiefs game in which the former first-round pick will be made inactive — and there was immediate speculation on how the word “personal” related to Toney’s current situation.

On Saturday night, ESPN reporter James Palmer cleared up the mystery. Toney has a new baby girl.

Kadarius Toney had his first child tonight. A baby girl. That's where the personal part of his designation came from. He's also dealing with a hip injury that is keeping him out tomorrow. https://t.co/XxkqM7qI6s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

In NFL injury reports, it’s fairly common for players to have “personal” shown as the reason they missed a practice. It’s less common for this to be the reason a player misses a game — but when it does, it’s almost always for life-changing family events — like this one.

Officially, a questionable injury designation means there is something around a 50/50 chance a player will be inactive for the coming game. When it follows a practice in which the player was limited (or held out altogether) we typically believe there is more (or significantly more) than a 50% chance the player will miss the game.

But when a player’s child is being born, it’s pretty common for them to miss a game — even if they are fully healthy.

We congratulate Toney (and his family) on their bundle of joy.