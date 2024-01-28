Chiefs-Ravens: How to watch AFC Championship, game time, channel, odds and more

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the 2023 AFC Championship game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

The NFL’s defending champion entered the postseason holding the AFC’s No. 3 seed, earning it with an 11-6 regular-season record that gave the team its eighth consecutive AFC West title. In the Wild Card round, head coach Andy Reid’s squad handed the Miami Dolphins a 26-7 defeat on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and then last Sunday, registered a 27-24 Divisional Round road win over the Buffalo Bills.

In 2023, head coach John Harbaugh — who served Reid as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2007 — led the Ravens to a 13-4 regular-season record that gave them the AFC North title and the No. 1 playoff berth. Advancing directly to the Divisional Round, they ended the Houston Texans’ season with a 34-10 home victory.

This is the Chiefs’ sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC title game. Kansas City has won three of those contests — including last season’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before its 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Baltimore has had four appearances in the AFC championship, winning two. The most recent victory was in the 2012 playoffs, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 en route to its 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

This will be the first of Kansas City’s string of six AFC title games to be played on the road — while all of the Ravens’ previous appearances have been away games. The city of Baltimore hasn’t hosted an AFC Championship since the 1970 playoffs, when the then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Oakland Raiders 27-17.

Both starting quarterbacks have been named as the NFL’s most valuable player. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes won the prestigious award in 2018, while Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson won it the following season. Mahomes won his second MVP in 2022 — and it is almost universally believed that Jackson will win the 2023 award on February 8. But despite the notoriety of their quarterbacks, both squads have elite defenses, too. In 2023, the Ravens allowed the league’s fewest points; the Chiefs ranked second.

The teams have met four times since Mahomes and Jackson took over their respective offenses. Kansas City won the first three matchups — two of those at Arrowhead — while Baltimore hosted the 2021 matchup and won 36-35.

Nuts and bolts