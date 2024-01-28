Chiefs-Ravens: How to watch AFC Championship, game time, channel, odds and more

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the 2023 AFC Championship game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
The NFL’s defending champion entered the postseason holding the AFC’s No. 3 seed, earning it with an 11-6 regular-season record that gave the team its eighth consecutive AFC West title. In the Wild Card round, head coach Andy Reid’s squad handed the Miami Dolphins a 26-7 defeat on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and then last Sunday, registered a 27-24 Divisional Round road win over the Buffalo Bills.
In 2023, head coach John Harbaugh — who served Reid as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2007 — led the Ravens to a 13-4 regular-season record that gave them the AFC North title and the No. 1 playoff berth. Advancing directly to the Divisional Round, they ended the Houston Texans’ season with a 34-10 home victory.
This is the Chiefs’ sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC title game. Kansas City has won three of those contests — including last season’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before its 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Baltimore has had four appearances in the AFC championship, winning two. The most recent victory was in the 2012 playoffs, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 en route to its 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
This will be the first of Kansas City’s string of six AFC title games to be played on the road — while all of the Ravens’ previous appearances have been away games. The city of Baltimore hasn’t hosted an AFC Championship since the 1970 playoffs, when the then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Oakland Raiders 27-17.
Both starting quarterbacks have been named as the NFL’s most valuable player. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes won the prestigious award in 2018, while Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson won it the following season. Mahomes won his second MVP in 2022 — and it is almost universally believed that Jackson will win the 2023 award on February 8. But despite the notoriety of their quarterbacks, both squads have elite defenses, too. In 2023, the Ravens allowed the league’s fewest points; the Chiefs ranked second.
The teams have met four times since Mahomes and Jackson took over their respective offenses. Kansas City won the first three matchups — two of those at Arrowhead — while Baltimore hosted the 2021 matchup and won 36-35.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 28, 2024
- Weather forecast: 47° and cloudy, 64% chance of light rain, winds N at 10 mph
- Matchup history: 7-4 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Ravens -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge Jerod Phillips (6), line judge Jeff Seeman (45), field judge Nate Jones (33), side judge Anthony Jeffries (36), back judge Dino Paganelli (105), replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Sebrina Brunson
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City) and (WJZ/13-Baltimore)
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Ravens radio broadcast: with Gerry Sandusky and Rod Woodson on WIYY (97.9 FM-Baltimore), WBAL (1090 AM-Baltimore), WBAL (101.5 FM-Baltimore), WSBN (630 AM-Baltimore) and Ravens Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 815
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|Won
27-20
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-8
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
31-17
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Lost
24-9
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|Won
21-14
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-17
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-17
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|Lost
27-19
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 17
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|Won
27-17
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
20-14
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
25-17
|Wk
18
|Sun
Jan 7
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
13-12
|Wk
19
|Sat
Jan 13
|Dolphins
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-7
|Wk
20
|Sun
Jan 21
|@Bills
|Highmark StadiumOrchard Park, NY
|Won
27-24
|Wk
21
|Sun
Jan 28
|@Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore
|CBS
2:00 p.m.
