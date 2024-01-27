 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs announce several roster moves ahead of AFC title game against Ravens

Pennel is eligible to play in his third playoff game this season

By Pete Sweeney
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made several announcements on Saturday, a day ahead of their AFC Championship game with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City opted to elevate practice-squad nose tackle Mike Pennel and cornerback Keith Taylor. In addition, wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who had been listed as questionable — has been downgraded to out for the game. Kansas City added a “personal” designation to Toney’s status.

In two playoff appearances this season, Pennel has registered six tackles (three solo). Taylor was also elevated for the Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins but was inactive for the game. The 6-foot-3 cornerback joined the Chiefs after spending training camp with the Carolina Panthers but not making their roster. A 2021 fifth-round draft pick, Taylor has spent the season on the Chiefs’ practice quad.

Over the past two days, the Chiefs have made Pennel, Taylor and linebacker Darius Harris eligible for the game. With Toney downgraded, that leaves three questionable players: safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and running back Isiah Pacheco

