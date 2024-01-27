Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie says Ravens are a ‘very disciplined team’

Now in his second season, Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback Trent McDuffie will be playing in his second AFC Championship game. While preparing for Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, McDuffie wanted to stress the importance of remaining disciplined against the league’s No. 1 rushing offense.

“Going out there and just making sure you do your job at a high level is going to be huge,” he emphasized to reporters on Friday. “On my part, just my eyes… being disciplined with my eyes — making sure I read run [or] read pass — and making sure that I just know my keys on each and every play.”

While stopping the run will be one of the defense’s top priorities, McDuffie and his teammates can’t forget the Ravens’ rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has strong chemistry with his quarterback.

“[He’s] explosive, [and runs] really good routes,” noted McDuffie. “[He’s a] fast, quick dude [who] knows Lamar Jackson’s timing.”

McDuffie and his teammates are focusing on how to stop Flowers.

“Making sure we know where he’s at, making sure that you’re really disciplined at the line of scrimmage [and] get hands on [him] — because he’s one of those dudes that can make an impact.”

To combat Baltimore’s receiving threats — which also include veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and newly activated tight end Mark Andrews — McDuffie believes that Kansas City’s ability to conceal the blitz will be an advantage.

“I think we do a really good job at disguising our blitzes,” he remarked, “showing a lot of things where you might not know who’s coming from what side. I feel like we get to the quarterback really fast — and it makes them have to make a quick decision.”

McDuffie knows that in this matchup, the Chiefs’ defenders will need to do just about everything exactly right.

“It’s a very disciplined team,” McDuffie said of the Ravens. “This is definitely a game where your technique, your assignment — everything — is going to have to be very sound.