It’s the NFL’s Conference Championship Weekend. Four teams enter with dreams of playing in Super Bowl LVIIi on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But just two of those teams will win that chance.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of this weekend’s hopefuls. On Sunday afternoon, they’ll be at M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday on CBS (locally on KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by four points.
Right now, thought, our focus is on the game that will follow it: the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. That game will be at 5:30 p.m. on FOX (WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 7.5 points.
Here are our picks for the Lions-49ers game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 182-97-3
Poll
Which team wins Lions (14-5) at 49ers (13-5)?
-
49%
Lions
-
50%
49ers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 2 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 5 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|10-5-0
|Week 7 picks
|5-8-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 9 picks
|11-3-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 11 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 12 picks
|11-4-1
|Week 13 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 14 picks
|6-9-0
|Week 15 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 16 picks
|10-4-2
|Week 17 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 18 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 19 picks
|3-3-0
|Week 20 picks
|4-0-0
|Total
|182-97-3
(0.6507)
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|3
|Stephen Serda
|181
|98
|0
|0.6487
|2
|1
|Rocky Magaña
|172
|94
|0
|0.6466
|3
|2
|John Dixon
|182
|100
|0
|0.6454
|4
|4
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|179
|100
|0
|0.6416
|5
|5
|Pete Sweeney
|125
|74
|0
|0.6281
|6
|6
|Matt Stagner
|175
|105
|0
|0.6250
|7
|7
|Jared Sapp
|176
|106
|0
|0.6241
|8
|8
|Kramer Sansone
|171
|109
|0
|0.6107
|9
|9
|Nate Christensen
|169
|113
|0
|0.5993
|10
|10
|Dakota Watson
|166
|115
|0
|0.5907
|11
|11
|Ashley Justice
|165
|117
|0
|0.5851
|12
|12
|Maurice Elston
|101
|79
|0
|0.5611
