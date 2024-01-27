It’s the NFL’s Conference Championship Weekend. Four teams enter with dreams of playing in Super Bowl LVIIi on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But just two of those teams will win that chance.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of this weekend’s hopefuls. On Sunday afternoon, they’ll be at M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday on CBS (locally on KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by four points.

In a later article, we’ll give you our predictions for how that game will play out.

Right now, thought, our focus is on the game that will follow it: the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. That game will be at 5:30 p.m. on FOX (WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 7.5 points.

Here are our picks for the Lions-49ers game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

