Staff predictions for Sunday’s NFC Championship

After the Chiefs play the Ravens, the 49ers will host the LIons.

By SB Nation Staff
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

It’s the NFL’s Conference Championship Weekend. Four teams enter with dreams of playing in Super Bowl LVIIi on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But just two of those teams will win that chance.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of this weekend’s hopefuls. On Sunday afternoon, they’ll be at M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday on CBS (locally on KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by four points.

In a later article, we’ll give you our predictions for how that game will play out.

Right now, thought, our focus is on the game that will follow it: the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. That game will be at 5:30 p.m. on FOX (WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 7.5 points.

Here are our picks for the Lions-49ers game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 182-97-3

Poll

Which team wins Lions (14-5) at 49ers (13-5)?

view results
  • 49%
    Lions
    (179 votes)
  • 50%
    49ers
    (183 votes)
362 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Week 8 picks 11-5-0
Week 9 picks 11-3-0
Week 10 picks 9-5-0
Week 11 picks 8-6-0
Week 12 picks 11-4-1
Week 13 picks 10-3-0
Week 14 picks 6-9-0
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 10-4-2
Week 17 picks 12-4-0
Week 18 picks 10-6-0
Week 19 picks 3-3-0
Week 20 picks 4-0-0
Total 182-97-3
(0.6507)

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 3 Stephen Serda 181 98 0 0.6487
2 1 Rocky Magaña 172 94 0 0.6466
3 2 John Dixon 182 100 0 0.6454
4 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 179 100 0 0.6416
5 5 Pete Sweeney 125 74 0 0.6281
6 6 Matt Stagner 175 105 0 0.6250
7 7 Jared Sapp 176 106 0 0.6241
8 8 Kramer Sansone 171 109 0 0.6107
9 9 Nate Christensen 169 113 0 0.5993
10 10 Dakota Watson 166 115 0 0.5907
11 11 Ashley Justice 165 117 0 0.5851
12 12 Maurice Elston 101 79 0 0.5611

