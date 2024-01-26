Before AFC Championship, Chiefs’ fans pick biggest position of need in ‘Reacts’ poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. You can see all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs’ fan confidence

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon — the team’s sixth consecutive appearance in the conference title game — 93% of Kansas City fans believe the franchise is headed in the right direction. It was just four weeks ago (following the Chiefs’ 20-14 Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders) that just 10% of Kansas City’s fans were confident in the team’s direction — even though it was a near-certainty the Chiefs were about to win their eighth straight AFC title.

Biggest 2024 need

Somewhat unsurprisingly, almost two-thirds of Chiefs’ fans believe that wide receiver will be the team’s biggest positional need in 2024. What’s more surprising is that just 1% of the team’s fans believe finding a tight end to back up (or replace) superstar tight end Travis Kelce should be a significant priority.

Jones vs. Sneed

Among Chiefs’ fans, about four in five would prefer to keep cornerback L’Jarius Sneed over defensive tackle Chris Jones in 2024. Without new contracts, both will be free agents when the new league year begins in March. While it might be possible for both players to be retained on new deals, it’s probably more likely the team will have to decide which one to keep. It looks like fans would prefer Sneed to stay — although it’s pretty unlikely that either player’s popularity with fans will have much of an effect on the team’s decision.

Most enjoyable Super Bowl matchup

One-third of fans across the country picked a Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Detroit Lions as the “most fun” possibility. So maybe fans aren’t as tired of seeing Kansas City on TV as we have been led to believe.

Super Bowl rooting interest

Across the country, NFL fans are most likely to be rooting for the Lions — a team that has never even played in a Super Bowl (and last won an NFL championship in 1957) — to win the 2023 championship. The Chiefs are in second place — but only by a slight margin over the remaining teams.

Chiefs-Ravens

But almost two in three NFL fans think the Chiefs won’t reach the championship game in Las Vegas. This is about what we should expect, because public betting makes the Ravens a four-point favorite. That translates to about a 67% chance Baltimore will win the game...

Lions-49ers

...which makes this poll — which shows only a bare majority of fans thinking the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Lions — a bit of a surprise. Public betting currently has the 49ers as a 7.5-point favorite, which translates to a 78% chance San Francisco will win. So it seems that fans’ hope the Lions will make it to Las Vegas has seeped into this result.

