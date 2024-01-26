Chiefs vs. Ravens final injury report: Joe Thuney ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP DNP DNP OUT Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP DNP DNP OUT Willie Gay LB Neck LP LP DNP QUEST Isiah Pacheco RB Ankle-Toe DNP DNP LP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Hip FP LP LP QUEST Mike Edwards S Concussion DNP LP FP QUEST L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP LP LP - Trey Smith G Illness DNP FP FP - Wanya Morris T Concussion FP FP FP - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP FP FP - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP FP FP - Blaine Gabbert QB Oblique LP FP FP - Charles Omenihu DE Wrist FP FP FP - Trent McDuffie CB Ankle FP FP FP - Joshua Williams CB Knee FP FP FP - Skyy Moore WR Knee DNP DNP DNP INJ RSV Prince Tega Wanogho OL Quad FP FP FP INJ RSV

Ravens

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder LP LP LP DOUBT Tylan Wallace WR Knee DNP LP LP QUEST Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP DNP FP QUEST Marlon Humphrey CB Calf LP LP FP QUEST Kevin Zeitler G Rest DNP FP FP - Mark Andrews TE Ankle FP FP FP -

Some notes

Sign up today for Arrowhead Pride Premier! An annual subscription is $50, and there’s a monthly option for $6 a month. Use the code PLAYOFFS25 for 25% off your subscription. You’ll receive three issues per week throughout the season, and Arrowhead Pride Premier will hit your inbox regularly in the offseason, bringing extensive coverage of the Chiefs from Pete Sweeney, exclusive fan Q&As, film analysis, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love directly to you. Don’t miss out — sign up today!

The Chiefs are officially listing four players as out for the AFC Championship: wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad) and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is expected to start in place of Thuney.

for the AFC Championship: wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad) and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is expected to start in place of Thuney. Chiefs right guard Trey Smith on the line’s confidence in Allegretti: “Nick is awesome, man. Talk about a hard worker, a guy who really loves the game, brings passion to the game week in and week out. A guy that I’ve been able to sort of lean on from time to time — early in my career, especially — just for advice and things to help my game get better, so definitely a guy that can bring it play after play after play.”

“Nick is awesome, man. Talk about a hard worker, a guy who really loves the game, brings passion to the game week in and week out. A guy that I’ve been able to sort of lean on from time to time — early in my career, especially — just for advice and things to help my game get better, so definitely a guy that can bring it play after play after play.” This marks the Chiefs’ second straight playoff game without Nnadi.

Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna on playing without Nnadi: “It’s tough. Nnadi’s a great player, man, and missing him is tough for us, but we’ve got guys that [are] more willingly ready to step up, guys that are stepping up when their numbers are called. We got enough guys who can do the job and get the job done. We’re excited to see them play, and it’s going to be a great outcome.”

“It’s tough. Nnadi’s a great player, man, and missing him is tough for us, but we’ve got guys that [are] more willingly ready to step up, guys that are stepping up when their numbers are called. We got enough guys who can do the job and get the job done. We’re excited to see them play, and it’s going to be a great outcome.” Four Chiefs players are officially questionable for the game: safety Mike Edwards (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck), running back Isiah Pacehco (toe/ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip). Edwards logged a full practice Friday as Pacheo and Toney were limited. Gay did not practice Friday.

for the game: safety Mike Edwards (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck), running back Isiah Pacehco (toe/ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip). Edwards logged a practice Friday as Pacheo and Toney were Gay Friday. For the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews (IR/ankle) is without a status and expected to play in the game. He was activated to the Ravens’ roster from injured serve on Friday.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Rock Ya-Sin are questionable.

For the Thursday injury report, click here.