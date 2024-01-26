Chiefs vs. Ravens final injury report: Joe Thuney ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official game designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Ankle-Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Wanya Morris
|T
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Blaine Gabbert
|QB
|Oblique
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OL
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|INJ RSV
Ravens
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DOUBT
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|QUEST
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|Kevin Zeitler
|G
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs are officially listing four players as out for the AFC Championship: wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR/knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (IR/quad) and left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral). Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is expected to start in place of Thuney.
- Chiefs right guard Trey Smith on the line’s confidence in Allegretti: “Nick is awesome, man. Talk about a hard worker, a guy who really loves the game, brings passion to the game week in and week out. A guy that I’ve been able to sort of lean on from time to time — early in my career, especially — just for advice and things to help my game get better, so definitely a guy that can bring it play after play after play.”
- This marks the Chiefs’ second straight playoff game without Nnadi.
- Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna on playing without Nnadi: “It’s tough. Nnadi’s a great player, man, and missing him is tough for us, but we’ve got guys that [are] more willingly ready to step up, guys that are stepping up when their numbers are called. We got enough guys who can do the job and get the job done. We’re excited to see them play, and it’s going to be a great outcome.”
- Four Chiefs players are officially questionable for the game: safety Mike Edwards (concussion), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck), running back Isiah Pacehco (toe/ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip). Edwards logged a full practice Friday as Pacheo and Toney were limited. Gay did not practice Friday.
- For the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews (IR/ankle) is without a status and expected to play in the game. He was activated to the Ravens’ roster from injured serve on Friday.
- Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Rock Ya-Sin are questionable.
