Madden Simulation: Mahomes-Jackson with the AFC title on the line

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs were forced a three-and-out on their first drive of the game as they punted. The Baltimore Ravens were open to the running game early and often.

Gus Edwards started the game with a big 18-yard run, followed by a 17-yard run by Lamar Jackson. A total of five running plays and one passing play as Jackson ran it into the endzone five yards out for the game's first score.

The Chiefs wanted to answer back with their own score — but a couple of drops by Justin Watson and the drive stalled out. Harrison Butker kicked a field goal to get the Chiefs on the board.

Jackson scored his second touchdown on one play — an untouched 82-yard touchdown run.

End of the first quarter: Ravens 14, Chiefs 6

Second quarter

Before the quarter ended, the Ravens were setting up to kick a long field goal, but when the second quarter started, the Ravens lined up on fourth-and-3 and ran for a first down with Gus Edwards. The Ravens would only get a field goal from the drive.

The Chiefs marched down the field, picking up six first downs. On the drive, Mahomes spread the ball to Watson, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco. Valdes-Scantling secured Mahomes' pass in the back of the end zone to cut the Ravens' lead to four.

Chiefs defense tackle Tershawn Wharton finally got to Jackson for a sack as the Chiefs forced the Ravens out on three plays for the first time in the game.

Kelce gave the Chiefs the lead for the first time, scoring a touchdown right before the two-minute warning. Justin Tucker tied the game up at 20 apiece headed into halftime.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 20, Ravens 20

Third quarter

The Ravens received the ball to start the quarter and put up three points to retake the lead.

Andy Reid must have taken exception to the Ravens, as his script out of halftime was successful. Kelce helped the Chiefs get to the Ravens' 2-yard line, and Pacheco punched the ball into the end zone to go up by four points.

With Mike Edwards out for this game, Chamarri Conner made a massive stop on third down when the Ravens threatened to score. The Ravens were inside the Chiefs' 10-yard line, and a read-option play with Jackson settled for a 3-yard loss due to Conner's stop. Tucker kicked the field goal to cut the Chiefs lead to one point.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 27, Ravens 26

Fourth quarter

Mahomes looked exceptional at the start of the quarter, with a throw off his back foot that traveled 46 yards to Rashee Rice to get to midfield. Mahomes threw to Watson on a streak for 27 yards, then a few plays later, Rice scored a 5-yard touchdown.

The Ravens tried to answer back at their own pace, running the football 70 percent of the drive. This time, it burned them. Edwards broke free for a significant gain, but as soon as Edwards went down, Trent McDuffie punched the ball out of Edwards' hands, and Willie Gay recovered it. This play proved impactful because the Ravens needed to score to stay in the game.

Rice scored his second touchdown to put the game out of reach for a Chiefs victory.

Final score: Chiefs 48, Ravens 26

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 37/47, 445 yards, 4 TD

Lamar Jackson 18/32, 143 yards, 1 INT, 13 att, 179 yards, 2 TD

Gus Edwards 13 att, 85 yards, 1 fumble

Isiah Pacheco 13 att, 50 yards, 2 TD

Travis Kelce 11 rec, 144 yards, 1 TD

Mark Andrews 10 rec, 67 yards

Justin Watson 8 rec, 107 yards

Rashee Rice 8 rec, 94 yards, 2 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5 rec, 58 yards, 1 TD

L’Jarius Sneed 12 total, 7 solo, 1 INT

Justin Reid 12 total, 7 solo

Roquan Smith 15 total, 6 solo

Willie Gay 12 total, 5 solo

Tershawn Wharton 2 total, 1 solo, 1 sack