Chiefs vs. Ravens Thursday injury report: Isiah Pacheco out of practice again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Ankle-Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Wanya Morris
|T
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Blaine Gabbert
|QB
|Oblique
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho (IR)
|OL
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
Ravens
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kevin Zeitler
|G
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
Some notes
- Three Chiefs did not practice Wednesday or Thursday: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe). Thuney and Nnadi are unlikely to play, but head coach Andy Reid noted that Pacheco did partake in Thursday’s walkthrough.
- Right guard Trey Smith (illness) and safety Mike Edwards (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday. Smith was a full participant, and Edwards was limited. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) remained limited.
- Quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique) was upgraded to a full participant, while wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant.
- Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) logged his second full practice in as many days, and wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) remained out of practice. Both players are on injured reserve and not the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.
- For the Ravens, right guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) was upgraded to a full participant.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) remained limited as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was downgraded and did not participate in practice.
- Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), still on injured reserve, was a full participant for both days.
For the Wednesday injury report, click here.
Loading comments...