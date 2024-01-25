Chiefs vs. Ravens Thursday injury report: Isiah Pacheco out of practice again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP DNP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Ankle-Toe DNP DNP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP DNP - - Kadarius Toney WR Hip FP LP - - Willie Gay LB Neck LP LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP LP - - Mike Edwards S Concussion DNP LP - - Trey Smith G Illness DNP FP - - Wanya Morris T Concussion FP FP - - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP FP - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP FP - - Blaine Gabbert QB Oblique LP FP - - Charles Omenihu DE Wrist FP FP - - Trent McDuffie CB Ankle FP FP - - Joshua Williams CB Knee FP FP - - Skyy Moore WR Knee DNP DNP - INJ RSV Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) OL Quad FP FP - INJ RSV

Ravens

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP DNP - - Tylan Wallace WR Knee DNP LP - - Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder LP LP - - Marlon Humphrey CB Calf LP LP - - Kevin Zeitler G Rest DNP FP - - Mark Andrews TE Ankle FP FP - INJ RSV

Some notes

Three Chiefs did not practice Wednesday or Thursday: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe). Thuney and Nnadi are unlikely to play, but head coach Andy Reid noted that Pacheco did partake in Thursday’s walkthrough.

