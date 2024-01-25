NFL releases finalists for annual Associated Press awards — including MVP

We can now be certain that none of the Kansas City Chiefs’ players or coaches will be on stage for a major award during the “NFL Honors” telecast, which will take place in two weeks.
In recent years, that has often been because those players and coaches have been... uh... busy preparing for the Super Bowl, which always takes place three days later. But this time, it will be because none of them are among the finalists for the annual awards given by the Associated Press.
But take heart. It is still possible that the Chiefs — who face the Ravens in the AFC Championship this Sunday afternoon — will be preparing for Super Bowl LVIII anyway.
The “NFL Honors” show will be carried live from Las Vegas on CBS, NFL Network and Paramount+ at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday, February 8.
The NFL has released the finalists in all eight categories.
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback
- Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback
Poll
Whom would you pick for MVP?
-
4%
Josh Allen
-
53%
Lamar Jackson
-
37%
Christian McCaffrey
-
1%
Dak Prescott
-
4%
Brock Purdy
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Micah Parsons, Cowboys linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
Poll
Whom would you pick for DPOY?
-
6%
DaRon Bland
-
18%
Maxx Crosby
-
31%
Myles Garrett
-
7%
Micah Parsons
-
34%
T.J. Watt
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver
- Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback
Poll
Whom would you pick for OPOY?
-
49%
Tyreek Hill
-
6%
Lamar Jackson
-
2%
CeeDee Lamb
-
42%
Christian McCaffrey
-
0%
Dak Prescott
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions running back
- Sam LaPorta, Lions tight end
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons running back
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback
Poll
Whom would you pick for OROY?
-
1%
Jahmyr Gibbs
-
2%
Sam LaPorta
-
42%
Puka Nacua
-
0%
Bijan Robinson
-
53%
C.J. Stroud
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Will Anderson, Texans defensive end
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
- Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback
- Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback
Poll
Whom would you pick for DROY?
-
44%
Will Anderson
-
20%
Jalen Carter
-
19%
Joey Porter Jr.
-
5%
Kobie Turner
-
10%
Devon Witherspoon
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback
- Damar Hamlin, Bills safety
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
- Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback
Poll
Whom would you pick for CPOY?
-
24%
Joe Flacco
-
15%
Damar Hamlin
-
53%
Baker Mayfield
-
2%
Matthew Stafford
-
3%
Tua Tagovailoa
AP Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Lions
- John Harbaugh, Ravens
- DeMeco Ryans, Texans
- Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
- Kevin Stefanski, Browns
Poll
Whom would you pick for COY?
-
50%
Dan Campbell
-
2%
John Harbaugh
-
42%
DeMeco Ryans
-
0%
Kyle Shanahan
-
4%
Kevin Stefanski
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
- Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator
- Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
- Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator
- Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator
Poll
Whom would you pick for ACOY?
-
28%
Ben Johnson
-
15%
Mike Macdonald
-
17%
Todd Monken
-
13%
Jim Schwartz
-
24%
Bobby Slowik
