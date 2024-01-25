NFL releases finalists for annual Associated Press awards — including MVP

We can now be certain that none of the Kansas City Chiefs’ players or coaches will be on stage for a major award during the “NFL Honors” telecast, which will take place in two weeks.

In recent years, that has often been because those players and coaches have been... uh... busy preparing for the Super Bowl, which always takes place three days later. But this time, it will be because none of them are among the finalists for the annual awards given by the Associated Press.

But take heart. It is still possible that the Chiefs — who face the Ravens in the AFC Championship this Sunday afternoon — will be preparing for Super Bowl LVIII anyway.

The “NFL Honors” show will be carried live from Las Vegas on CBS, NFL Network and Paramount+ at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday, February 8.

The NFL has released the finalists in all eight categories.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Defensive Player of the Year

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys cornerback

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Micah Parsons, Cowboys linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver

Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson, Texans defensive end

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle

Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback

Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback

Damar Hamlin, Bills safety

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback

AP Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Lions

John Harbaugh, Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator