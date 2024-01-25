 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL releases finalists for annual Associated Press awards — including MVP

We now know have short lists for the annual Associated Press awards.

By John Dixon
11th Annual NFL Honors Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

We can now be certain that none of the Kansas City Chiefs’ players or coaches will be on stage for a major award during the “NFL Honors” telecast, which will take place in two weeks.

In recent years, that has often been because those players and coaches have been... uh... busy preparing for the Super Bowl, which always takes place three days later. But this time, it will be because none of them are among the finalists for the annual awards given by the Associated Press.

But take heart. It is still possible that the Chiefs — who face the Ravens in the AFC Championship this Sunday afternoon — will be preparing for Super Bowl LVIII anyway.

The “NFL Honors” show will be carried live from Las Vegas on CBS, NFL Network and Paramount+ at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday, February 8.

The NFL has released the finalists in all eight categories.

AP Most Valuable Player

Poll

Whom would you pick for MVP?

view results
  • 4%
    Josh Allen
    (17 votes)
  • 53%
    Lamar Jackson
    (212 votes)
  • 37%
    Christian McCaffrey
    (150 votes)
  • 1%
    Dak Prescott
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Brock Purdy
    (16 votes)
399 votes total Vote Now

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Poll

Whom would you pick for DPOY?

view results
  • 6%
    DaRon Bland
    (24 votes)
  • 18%
    Maxx Crosby
    (67 votes)
  • 31%
    Myles Garrett
    (113 votes)
  • 7%
    Micah Parsons
    (28 votes)
  • 34%
    T.J. Watt
    (122 votes)
354 votes total Vote Now

AP Offensive Player of the Year

  • Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver
  • Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback
  • CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys wide receiver
  • Christian McCaffrey, 49ers running back
  • Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Poll

Whom would you pick for OPOY?

view results
  • 49%
    Tyreek Hill
    (177 votes)
  • 6%
    Lamar Jackson
    (22 votes)
  • 2%
    CeeDee Lamb
    (8 votes)
  • 42%
    Christian McCaffrey
    (153 votes)
  • 0%
    Dak Prescott
    (1 vote)
361 votes total Vote Now

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Poll

Whom would you pick for OROY?

view results
  • 1%
    Jahmyr Gibbs
    (6 votes)
  • 2%
    Sam LaPorta
    (8 votes)
  • 42%
    Puka Nacua
    (150 votes)
  • 0%
    Bijan Robinson
    (1 vote)
  • 53%
    C.J. Stroud
    (187 votes)
352 votes total Vote Now

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Will Anderson, Texans defensive end
  • Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle
  • Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback
  • Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle
  • Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

Poll

Whom would you pick for DROY?

view results
  • 44%
    Will Anderson
    (128 votes)
  • 20%
    Jalen Carter
    (60 votes)
  • 19%
    Joey Porter Jr.
    (56 votes)
  • 5%
    Kobie Turner
    (15 votes)
  • 10%
    Devon Witherspoon
    (30 votes)
289 votes total Vote Now

AP Comeback Player of the Year

  • Joe Flacco, Browns quarterback
  • Damar Hamlin, Bills safety
  • Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback
  • Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback

Poll

Whom would you pick for CPOY?

view results
  • 24%
    Joe Flacco
    (86 votes)
  • 15%
    Damar Hamlin
    (53 votes)
  • 53%
    Baker Mayfield
    (183 votes)
  • 2%
    Matthew Stafford
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Tua Tagovailoa
    (13 votes)
345 votes total Vote Now

AP Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell, Lions
  • John Harbaugh, Ravens
  • DeMeco Ryans, Texans
  • Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
  • Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Poll

Whom would you pick for COY?

view results
  • 50%
    Dan Campbell
    (162 votes)
  • 2%
    John Harbaugh
    (9 votes)
  • 42%
    DeMeco Ryans
    (137 votes)
  • 0%
    Kyle Shanahan
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Kevin Stefanski
    (14 votes)
324 votes total Vote Now

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
  • Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator
  • Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator
  • Jim Schwartz, Browns defensive coordinator
  • Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

Poll

Whom would you pick for ACOY?

view results
  • 28%
    Ben Johnson
    (78 votes)
  • 15%
    Mike Macdonald
    (41 votes)
  • 17%
    Todd Monken
    (46 votes)
  • 13%
    Jim Schwartz
    (37 votes)
  • 24%
    Bobby Slowik
    (67 votes)
269 votes total Vote Now

