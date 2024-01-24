Chiefs vs. Ravens Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. was limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Trey Smith
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Ankle-Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Tricep
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Edwards
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Blaine Gabbert
|QB
|Oblique
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Neck
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Wanya Morris
|T
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Oblique
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OL
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
Ravens
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kevin Zeitler
|G
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
Some notes
- The Chiefs listed five players as non-participants to start the week, including right guard Trey Smith (illness), right guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) and safety Mike Edwards. We have more information on those injured players here.
- The Chiefs listed quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) as limited. Even though we didn’t see Willie Gay Jr. (neck) in the brief media look near the beginning of practice, the Chiefs said that Gay did practice but was also limited.
- Left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), who were inactive for last week’s game, were full participants on Wednesday.
- The Chiefs designated offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) from injured reserve, and he was a full participant Wednesday. Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) did not practice and remains on injured reserve.
- For the Ravens, right guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) did not practice but the “rest” designation typically indicates that he will be OK to play on Sunday.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), who was limited, has not played since Week 17 but looked to be moving well in practice. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was also limited after playing just two defensive snaps in the Divisional Round.
- Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who is still on injured reserve, was a full participant and expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.
