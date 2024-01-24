Chiefs vs. Ravens Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. was limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Trey Smith G Illness DNP - - - Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Ankle-Toe DNP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP - - - Mike Edwards S Concussion DNP - - - Blaine Gabbert QB Oblique LP - - - Willie Gay LB Neck LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP - - - Wanya Morris T Concussion FP - - - Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Hip FP - - - Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP - - - Charles Omenihu DE Wrist FP - - - Trent McDuffie CB Ankle FP - - - Joshua Williams CB Knee FP - - - Skyy Moore WR Knee DNP - - INJ RSV Prince Tega Wanogho OL Quad FP - - INJ RSV

Ravens

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kevin Zeitler G Rest DNP - - - Tylan Wallace WR Knee DNP - - - Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder LP - - - Marlon Humphrey CB Calf LP - - - Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP - - - Mark Andrews TE Ankle FP - - INJ RSV

Some notes