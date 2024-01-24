 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Ravens Wednesday injury report: Willie Gay Jr. was limited

In Sunday’s AFC Championship game, Baltimore hosts Kansas City for a shot at Super Bowl LVIII.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Trey Smith G Illness DNP - - -
Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP - - -
Isiah Pacheco RB Ankle-Toe DNP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Tricep DNP - - -
Mike Edwards S Concussion DNP - - -
Blaine Gabbert QB Oblique LP - - -
Willie Gay LB Neck LP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf LP - - -
Wanya Morris T Concussion FP - - -
Rashee Rice WR Hamstring FP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Hip FP - - -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Oblique FP - - -
Charles Omenihu DE Wrist FP - - -
Trent McDuffie CB Ankle FP - - -
Joshua Williams CB Knee FP - - -
Skyy Moore WR Knee DNP - - INJ RSV
Prince Tega Wanogho OL Quad FP - - INJ RSV

Ravens

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kevin Zeitler G Rest DNP - - -
Tylan Wallace WR Knee DNP - - -
Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder LP - - -
Marlon Humphrey CB Calf LP - - -
Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LP - - -
Mark Andrews TE Ankle FP - - INJ RSV

Some notes

  • The Chiefs listed five players as non-participants to start the week, including right guard Trey Smith (illness), right guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) and safety Mike Edwards. We have more information on those injured players here.
  • The Chiefs listed quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) as limited. Even though we didn’t see Willie Gay Jr. (neck) in the brief media look near the beginning of practice, the Chiefs said that Gay did practice but was also limited.
  • Left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), who were inactive for last week’s game, were full participants on Wednesday.
  • The Chiefs designated offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) from injured reserve, and he was a full participant Wednesday. Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) did not practice and remains on injured reserve.
  • For the Ravens, right guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) did not practice but the “rest” designation typically indicates that he will be OK to play on Sunday.
  • Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), who was limited, has not played since Week 17 but looked to be moving well in practice. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was also limited after playing just two defensive snaps in the Divisional Round.
  • Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who is still on injured reserve, was a full participant and expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

In This Stream

Chiefs trying for sixth Super Bowl in AFC Championship against Ravens

View all 10 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Subscribe to APP

It's time for a title defense in Chiefs Kingdom, which makes for no better time to sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier. Our newsletter provides exclusive coverage and analysis that you won't find anywhere else. Sign up for your free trial with the code PLAYOFFS25 to save 25% before KC finishes its run to go back-to-back!