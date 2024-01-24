Where the Chiefs’ injuries stand ahead of the AFC Championship vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have several injuries to watch as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Ahead of their first practice on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid revealed that safety Mike Edwards (concussion), wide receiver Skyy Moore (injured reserve/knee), running back Isiah Pacheco (toe), right guard Trey Smith (illness) and left guard Joe Thuney (pec) would not practice.

In the brief media look, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) were not seen working, though the Chiefs later said Gay practiced but was limited. Wide receivers Justyn Ross (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) were practicing, as was left tackle Wanya Morris (concussion). Ross only played special teams against the Buffalo Bills, and Toney has not been active since mid-December.

Despite the day off, Pacheco said he “absolutely” believes he will be in the lineup on Sunday. Edwards would have to work through the league’s concussion protocol. Without that, it would likely mean another dose of rookie Chamarri Conner.

“I thought Chamarri did a nice job in there,” said Reid. “That encompasses calls and playing. For a young guy to be able to go and communicate back there is not the easiest thing — and he did it well. I think it helped that he’s been able to go in Nickel situations [and] Dime situations — so it’s not the first time he was in the game — but it was for that extended period of time. I thought he did a nice job. [He was] physical, [a] good tackler, did well in the coverage game.”

Thuney will reportedly rehab “like crazy” to get back, but at this point, 2019 seventh-round pick Nick Allegretti will likely make the spot start. Allegretti has three career postseason starts, which all came in 2020.

That includes Kansas City’s Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Allegretti is a guy that has started for us a number of games, and all the guys look at him like he’s a starter, so everybody’s got confidence that he can come in and do a nice job,” said Reid. “Tough kid. Not everything’s the prettiest thing that you’ve seen, but he’s going to fight you right to the end, and he’s smart — so a good combination.”

Allegetti holds the confidence of his fellow offensive linemen.

“Allegretti’s a great player,” said center Creed Humphrey. “He’s been around for a long time, ton of great experience. He’s played in huge games before, and whoever’s up this week is going to do a great job.”

Gay’s status over the upcoming week of practice is important, as he is one of the team’s best-suited options to counter quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ground game.