Chiefs trying for sixth Super Bowl in AFC Championship against Ravens

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field at M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship game. At stake will be an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS (locally on KCTV/5) with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth.

A month ago, Kansas City was 9-6 after losing five of its last eight matchups. At that time, it would have been hard to find anyone who would have predicted the team would make it this far in the postseason. But now, the Chiefs are appearing in their sixth straight conference championship game. That’s second only to the New England Patriots, who played in eight straight from 2011 through 2018.

To reach this point, Kansas City had to defeat the Buffalo Bills, who had handed the Chiefs one of their five losses after Week 7. Ranked sixth in points scored and fourth in points allowed, the Bills were arguably the most difficult opponent the Chiefs have faced in 2023. Still, Kansas City emerged with a 27-24 victory in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever postseason game away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Ravens — ranked fourth in points scored and first in points allowed — promise to be an even more difficult opponent. If the defending NFL champions make it into their second straight championship game, they will have done it the hard way.