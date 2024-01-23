Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round playoff sets all-time viewership record

According to CBS and Paramount, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night’s Divisional Round matchup did more than simply propel the Chiefs into this Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. The battle between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen attracted 50.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched NFL Divisional Round game in history.

The viewership figure was 10% above 2022’s comparable window — a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers that attracted 45.7 million viewers — and bested the previous record for a Divisional Round game, which was set by the 2017 contest between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills broadcast was the most-watched television program on any network since Super Bowl LVII (in which Kansas City claimed a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles) and set a new record for a live-streamed event on Paramount+.

It’s just too bad that Chiefs’ founder Lamar Hunt isn’t alive to see his Chiefs shattering viewership records set by two different Cowboys games.