Reports: Joe Thuney receives positive news on pec injury

The Kansas City Chiefs came out of their Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills with several injuries to monitor, including one that impacted first-team All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney. Thuney suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle in the game and reportedly received an MRI on Monday.

Joe Thuney’s status will be tracked throughout the week. Still up in the air. But overall, this is positive news. https://t.co/DKNLHmFsLZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the MRI showed that Thuney suffered a pectoral strain, which is a promising sign for his availability over the next few weeks.

The Chiefs travel to Baltimore this Sunday to play the Ravens for the AFC championship, and the first official injury report will drop on Wednesday afternoon.

If Thuney cannot play, backup interior lineman Nick Allegretti would be expected to make the start. Allegretti has made four spot starts for the Chiefs due to various injuries over the last two seasons.

Should Thuney miss Sunday but the Chiefs defeat the Ravens and advance to the Super Bowl, he would have two weeks to rehab with hopes of being able to play in the game.