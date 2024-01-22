Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, less than 16 hours following the team’s 27-24 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Reid began by saying he had no injury updates quite yet. He liked how the players supported each other in a tough environment in Buffalo. Referencing the game film, Reid said he saw the defense pick it up in the second half. In terms of the offense, Reid highlighted Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and the offensive line. When it came to the defense, Reid highlighted Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed.

Then Reid took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid thought Patrick Mahomes perfectly executed his first touchdown pass to Kelce.

Here’s the play:

“[Mahomes has] got three options on that side and he’s got to let it sort out just a tick — and he did that,” said Reid. “He was very patient with it and obviously very accurate with the throw. And it was a throw that he missed Trav on a little bit earlier — a corner route like that. He just fixed the problem and was spot on.”

Reid caught wind of Jason Kelce’s antics at the game.

Jason Kelce, who Reid drafted back in 2011, seemed to be the Chiefs’ biggest fan in Buffalo.

“My wife saw him, so she took pictures with him,” said Reid. “I saw the pictures... no shirt on. No. Listen. He’s the best. He’s a great kid. Great father, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of him for. He’s got a great wife and kids, so he’s done a nice job with that.”

Reid praised rookie safety Chamarri Conner on his solid game, as he stepped in for Mike Edwards.

Edwards suffered a concussion early in the game, opening the door for the rookie to get additional work. By the end, Conner played 76 snaps (99%).

“Chamarri did a heck of a job,” said Reid. “He’s been working in Nickel and Dime situations, but to come in and have that extended time in there and make the plays he did, with the exception of just trying to pick the ball up there (on the fumble) — scoop and score. Probably should have just fallen on it when it’s all said and done. He sure did a nice job in there.”

Reid credited general manager Brett Veach with the win, considering the overall depth there.

Conner isn’t the only day-three defensive player Veach has hit on in recent draft classes. Conner was selected in the fourth round, as were cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams. Defensive end Mike Danna was a fifth-round pick, and cornerback Jaylen Watson was taken in the seventh round.

“I’m a big Brett Veach fan,” started Reid, “so he’s done a great job. I told him after the game, ‘That’s him. This game is him.’ It was a reflection of all the time and effort he and his guys have put in. That’s what it comes down to. They’ve given us good football players to coach.”