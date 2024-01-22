 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to the AFC title game

We heard some interesting things inside western New York’s Highmark Stadium on Sunday night.

By Tom Ruprecht
On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship with a wild 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

  1. “How do they expect us to play in this sweltering 25-degree heat?”
  2. “He ripped off his shirt and started flailing his arms. The next thing you know, Taylor Swift had hired Jason Kelce to go on tour as one of her backup dancers.”
  3. “Andy Reid combined Mecole Hardman’s incompetence, his own failed red zone trickery and the NFL’s most ridiculous rule to create the perfect postseason storm!”
  4. “Isn’t that sweet? Tyler Bass got a ‘Thank You’ gift basket from Scott Norwood.”
  5. “You gotta think Tyler Bass would have made that kick if Sean McDermott had just given him a good 9/11 pep talk.”
  6. “It’s amazing the Chiefs pulled this out without their sure-handed weapon Kadarius Toney.”
  7. “What a win! I can’t wait to see if the Chiefs will be on the cover of Sports Illustrated!
  8. “Well, after struggling against Josh Allen’s mobility, the team will get a nice break next week with Lamar Jackson.”
  9. “All of America was pulling for these lovable Buffalo fans — those wonderful people who are currently throwing snowballs at Patrick Mahomes as he’s trying to give a gift to a child.”

