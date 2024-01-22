9 things overheard as the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to the AFC title game

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship with a wild 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Here’s some of what Tom Ruprecht overheard at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
- “How do they expect us to play in this sweltering 25-degree heat?”
- “He ripped off his shirt and started flailing his arms. The next thing you know, Taylor Swift had hired Jason Kelce to go on tour as one of her backup dancers.”
- “Andy Reid combined Mecole Hardman’s incompetence, his own failed red zone trickery and the NFL’s most ridiculous rule to create the perfect postseason storm!”
- “Isn’t that sweet? Tyler Bass got a ‘Thank You’ gift basket from Scott Norwood.”
- “You gotta think Tyler Bass would have made that kick if Sean McDermott had just given him a good 9/11 pep talk.”
- “It’s amazing the Chiefs pulled this out without their sure-handed weapon Kadarius Toney.”
- “What a win! I can’t wait to see if the Chiefs will be on the cover of Sports Illustrated!”
- “Well, after struggling against Josh Allen’s mobility, the team will get a nice break next week with Lamar Jackson.”
- “All of America was pulling for these lovable Buffalo fans — those wonderful people who are currently throwing snowballs at Patrick Mahomes as he’s trying to give a gift to a child.”
