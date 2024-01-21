 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs suffered 3 injuries during Divisional Round vs. Bills

Head coach Andy Reid discussed injuries during his opening statement.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to media members following the team’s 27-24 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. As usual, Reid began with information regarding the Chiefs’ injuries.

“Mike Edwards had a concussion,” said Reid. “[Willie Gay Jr.’s] neck — he tweaked his neck, and that was bothering him. Joe Thuney hurt his right pec.”

Edwards suffered a concussion early in the game, leaving Justin Reid and rookie Chamarri Conner to fill the void. Gay’s neck issue popped up on Saturday and cost him most of the game.

As for Thuney, Nick Allegretti came in following the injury to his chest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the plan is for Thuney to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Bills defensive linemen Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones were held without a pressure on 38 combined pass rushes, marking Oliver’s first game without a pressure since Week 13 of 2021. Oliver had 10 one-on-one matchups against Thuney during the game.

In This Stream

Chiefs defeat Bills 27-24 in Divisional Round

View all 43 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Submit your game predictions!

APP subscribers, don't forget to submit your game predictions for a chance to win a t-shirt and be featured in next week's recap. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up today for 25% off with code PLAYOFFS25 and a free trial.