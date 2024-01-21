Chiefs suffered 3 injuries during Divisional Round vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to media members following the team’s 27-24 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. As usual, Reid began with information regarding the Chiefs’ injuries.

“Mike Edwards had a concussion,” said Reid. “[Willie Gay Jr.’s] neck — he tweaked his neck, and that was bothering him. Joe Thuney hurt his right pec.”

Edwards suffered a concussion early in the game, leaving Justin Reid and rookie Chamarri Conner to fill the void. Gay’s neck issue popped up on Saturday and cost him most of the game.

As for Thuney, Nick Allegretti came in following the injury to his chest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the plan is for Thuney to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Bills defensive linemen Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones were held without a pressure on 38 combined pass rushes, marking Oliver’s first game without a pressure since Week 13 of 2021. Oliver had 10 one-on-one matchups against Thuney during the game.