The Chiefs open as underdogs to the Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship

Kansas City opens the week as three-point road underdogs against Baltimore.

By John Dixon
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play in their sixth straight AFC Championship game: the reigning Super Bowl champions will be traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

The Chiefs have arrived at this point by entering the postseason with an 11-6 regular-season record that gave them the AFC’s No. 3 seed. In the Wild Card round, they defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and then on Sunday, collected a 27-24 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Ravens’ 13-4 record allowed them to enter the playoffs with the No. 1 seed. After sitting out the Wild Card round, they hosted the Houston Texans on Saturday, ending Houston’s season by beating them 34-10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a three-point underdog in the matchup.

