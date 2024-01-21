The Chiefs open as underdogs to the Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play in their sixth straight AFC Championship game: the reigning Super Bowl champions will be traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

The Chiefs have arrived at this point by entering the postseason with an 11-6 regular-season record that gave them the AFC’s No. 3 seed. In the Wild Card round, they defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and then on Sunday, collected a 27-24 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Ravens’ 13-4 record allowed them to enter the playoffs with the No. 1 seed. After sitting out the Wild Card round, they hosted the Houston Texans on Saturday, ending Houston’s season by beating them 34-10.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a three-point underdog in the matchup.