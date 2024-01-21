AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to the AFC Championship game in Baltimore next Sunday after defeating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC Divisional Round.

This game had an odd start. On the Bills’ first drive, Dalton Kincaid illegally batted Stefon Diggs’ fumble out of bounds. There was a backward pass from Josh Allen that looked like a forward pass to Ty Johnson. Then the drive ended with the Chiefs’ defense backed up in their own end zone, forcing the Bills to kick a field goal.

Travis Kelce caught his 17th career postseason touchdown — the most in franchise history and the second-most in NFL history. Kelce now only trails Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s 22 postseason touchdowns.

On the Chiefs’ first drive out of haltime, Kelce caught his 18th postseason touchdown.

That's No. 87 for six, doing the Taylor Swift heart in celebration as the Chiefs take the lead on the road — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 22, 2024

22-yard TD pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce. That is the pair's 15th postseason TD connection, tying them with QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski for the most QB-TE connections in NFL postseason history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 22, 2024

The Kansas City run defense was put to the test; both Allen and running back James Cook were gaining yards on the ground. We would have loved to see the defensive line get more push against the Bills, but they never showed up.

Mecole Hardman’s fumble through the end zone looked like it could end up as a game-deciding error — but the Chiefs survived when the Bills’ Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes.

