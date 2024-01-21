2 key Chiefs’ defenders missing at halftime of Divisional Round game

On the second play of the first drive of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday night, safety Mike Edwards — himself subbing for safety Bryan Cook, who is on the team’s Reserve/Injured list — turned in a big hit on Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs on an incomplete pass. Edwards went to the blue injury tent on the Kansas City sideline with a concussion. Shortly afterward, the team ruled him out for the game.

Sometime in the first quarter, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. left the field with what the team said was a neck injury. He had been a full participant in all of this week’s practices — but on Saturday, the team had downgraded his status to questionable with a neck injury. Later, the Chiefs announced that Gay’s return to the game was questionable — and in the second half, they downgraded him to out.