Chiefs-Bills: Kansas City ties game at 3-3 in first quarter

With a trip to the 2023 AFC Championship game at stake, the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. It is the first time the Chiefs have played a postseason game on the road since the 2015 playoffs.

First quarter

The Bills started with possession after Kansas City won the opening coin toss, deferring their decision to the second half. The opening drive started at the 31-yard line after a 27-yard return.

The Chiefs’ defense opened up playing aggressively, setting Buffalo behind the sticks when safety Chamarri Conner forced a fumble on wide receiver Stefon Diggs, leading to a penalty for illegal touching on the Bills. However, quarterback Josh Allen overcame it with a third-down scramble, lateraling to gain 16 yards when he needed 17. One play later, a sneak moved the chains.

On the next third down, Allen rifled in a completion to tight end Dalton Kincaid, beating close coverage by safety Deon Bush. The rookie playmaker followed that up with a quick screen that gave Buffalo a first down in the red zone. From there, the Chiefs’ defense stifled plays to running back James Cook — then defensive tackle Chris Jones batted down a third-down pass. Buffalo took the field goal, taking the initial 3-0 lead.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out making plays with his first chance, avoiding a sack then finding wide receiver Rashee Rice for a 26-yard gain on second down. Thenm tight end Travis Kelce found space at the second level to gain 14 yards and advance into Buffalo territory.

From there, the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot, running a screen play incorrectly and turning the big-play opportunity into a loss of yards. The unit had to settle for a field goal attempt, succeeding to tie the game at 3-3.

Injuries

Safety Mike Edwards stayed on the ground after a collision, breaking up a pass during the first drive of the game. He went to the medical soon after.

Special Teams

Kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 47-yard field goal to cap the team’s first drive of the game.