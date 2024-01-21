Chiefs-Bills Inactives: Charles Omenihu and Willie Gay will both play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game the Buffalo Bills. As expected, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep), tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip-ankle) and wide receiver Skyy Moore will all miss the game. But wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring/illness) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) will all play.

Nnadi and Morris were both listed as out for the game on Friday’s final injury report. On Saturday, the Chiefs downgraded Toney from questionable to out. While he practiced with the team this week, Moore remains on the team’s Reserve/Inactive list. So he is not on Sunday’s inactive list — and cannot play in the game. Ross was listed as questionable on Friday — while both Omenihu and Gay were downgraded to questionable on Saturday.

Donovan Smith will start his second straight game. It appears he is now back to his nominal role as the starting left tackle. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a healthy scratch for the second straight matchup.

With Nnadi out — and facing a dangerous Buffalo ground game — Kansas City has elevated practice squad defensive tackles Mike Pennel and Matt Dickerson to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the contest.

The Bills have also released their list of inactives. As we thought, wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), cornerback Christian Benford (knee) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) will all miss the game. So will linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle). But cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring) will all take the field against Kansas City.

Davis, Spector, Benford and Rapp were all declared out on Friday. Bernard, Johnson Douglas and Martin were all shown as questionable.

Buffalo has elevated practice squad wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker A.J. Klein for the matchup. Both are available to play.